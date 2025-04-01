Finding freedom and tipples on Corona Island

From the moment we arrived, it wasn’t just the breathtaking views that caught my attention. The island is home to playful parrots, wandering iguanas, and tortoises that seem unbothered by human presence, adding to its natural charm.
Corona Island features 10 premium waterfront bungalows, each with a private jacuzzi, nestled among lush tropical forests and pristine beaches.
Guests can opt for an all-inclusive overnight stay or purchase a limited number of day-trip passes.
Eco-conscious travel is at the heart of the island’s philosophy:
- Rainwater is harvested for irrigation;
- Saltwater is used for toilets;
- Single-use plastic is completely eliminated
The island has earned Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for its commitment to sustainability.
One small but quirky detail: guests are asked not to flush toilet paper but to place it in a designated bin, a common practice in parts of South America. This sparked a lively (and hilarious) debate at dinner. While unconventional, it’s a necessary measure due to the island’s lack of a sewer system — just another example of balancing luxury with eco-consciousness.
Other sustainable practices include a solar panel farm, locally sourced building materials, and farm-to-table dining with fresh, seasonal ingredients.
One of the most memorable aspects of the trip was our time with environmentalist Lavinia Fioria, who educated us on the affect of climate change on Colombia’s islands. This became painfully clear during our snorkelling and mangrove planting excursions.
As we explored the turquoise waters, Fioria pointed out the stark contrast between vibrant coral colonies and bleached patches, a clear sign of rising ocean temperatures. The daily sea temperature is about 31°C, when — ideally — it should be about 28°C. The difference may seem small, but it’s enough to stress coral, causing it to lose the algae that provide food and colour. What we witnessed was a rapid decay, a reminder of humanity’s affect on even the most remote places.
Finding freedom and tipples on Corona Island
Image: Kierran Allen Photography
There’s a certain freedom that comes with embracing the unknown, a willingness to step outside our comfort zone and say “yes” to the unexpected. My journey to Corona Island began with that spirit of adventure — a desire to disconnect from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary.
One might expect an endless supply of Corona beers and non-stop partying, and while that’s partly true, this island — located 20km southwest of Cartagena, off the coast of Colombia — offers so much more than a picturesque escape. It’s a sanctuary designed to help visitors disconnect from the fast-paced world and reconnect with nature, all while maintaining an impressive level of environmental sustainability.
Originally an invite-only experience, Corona Island is now open to the public, offering a setting where human connection and bonding with fellow travellers become the most fulfilling rewards.
A journey to remember
Our journey took about 36 hours, made even more exciting by the company of the Corona Cero Olympic campaign competition winners, Olympic athletes, brand content creators and journalists. Remarkably, despite the diversity of the group, we all bonded quickly. There was a shared understanding; we were there to disconnect, relax and immerse ourselves in this stunning location.
Image: Supplied
From the moment we arrived, it wasn’t just the breathtaking views that caught my attention. The island is home to playful parrots, wandering iguanas, and tortoises that seem unbothered by human presence, adding to its natural charm.
Corona Island features 10 premium waterfront bungalows, each with a private jacuzzi, nestled among lush tropical forests and pristine beaches.
Guests can opt for an all-inclusive overnight stay or purchase a limited number of day-trip passes.
Eco-conscious travel is at the heart of the island’s philosophy:
The island has earned Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for its commitment to sustainability.
One small but quirky detail: guests are asked not to flush toilet paper but to place it in a designated bin, a common practice in parts of South America. This sparked a lively (and hilarious) debate at dinner. While unconventional, it’s a necessary measure due to the island’s lack of a sewer system — just another example of balancing luxury with eco-consciousness.
Other sustainable practices include a solar panel farm, locally sourced building materials, and farm-to-table dining with fresh, seasonal ingredients.
One of the most memorable aspects of the trip was our time with environmentalist Lavinia Fioria, who educated us on the affect of climate change on Colombia’s islands. This became painfully clear during our snorkelling and mangrove planting excursions.
As we explored the turquoise waters, Fioria pointed out the stark contrast between vibrant coral colonies and bleached patches, a clear sign of rising ocean temperatures. The daily sea temperature is about 31°C, when — ideally — it should be about 28°C. The difference may seem small, but it’s enough to stress coral, causing it to lose the algae that provide food and colour. What we witnessed was a rapid decay, a reminder of humanity’s affect on even the most remote places.
Image: Supplied
The mangrove planting experience was equally eye-opening. Walking through areas affected by deforestation, we planted young mangroves — small but important contributions to ecosystem restoration. Guests are encouraged to participate in these conservation efforts, reinforcing the idea that tourism can be both immersive and effective.
A well-balanced retreat
Beyond its sustainability initiatives, the island offers a balance of adventure and relaxation. Mornings began with peaceful yoga sessions, while afternoons brought excitement with kayaking and paddle-boarding. The beauty of Corona Island lies in its ability to seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability and unforgettable experiences.
So what will it cost?
Corona Island offers two packages:
For the average South African traveller, the overnight stay is undeniably steep, especially when factoring in flights and additional transport costs. This might be hard to justify when destinations such as Thailand and Bali offer seven-day packages at the same price, or for little more. If you’re looking to splurge, the day pass provides a taste of the island’s magic without breaking the bank, allowing you to explore more of South America while you’re at it.
My trip there has left a lasting impression. I think back often about my time on Corona Island and there's a lingering longing to return. The echoes of the waves, the warmth of the sun, and the laughter shared with newfound friends are treasures that will last a lifetime.
For bookings, you can visit the Corona Island website.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Magic and madness: A cruise to Mozambique on the MSC Musica
Rio Revealed: Your ultimate guide to the Marvellous City
Colombia on a plate: a culinary journey with chef Nilton Castro Rios
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos