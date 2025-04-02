Lifestyle

3 interior trends to consider before painting your home

Whether you want your home to be a serene escape or are looking to sell the property that needs to speak to buyers, here's how to get the right shades

02 April 2025 - 11:14 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Understand how to use natural light to effectively brighten your home.
Understand how to use natural light to effectively brighten your home.
Image: 123RF/dotshock

Some homeowners turn to drastic measures to revamp their property into a luxurious gem. While wild changes and trendy colours might be attractive in the short-term, it can cost you a sale in the long run as experts warn its best to keep a new home inviting. 

According to Dulux colour expert Palesa Ramaisa, adding natural light in any home brings warmth, energy, inspires creativity and is a form of connection to the outside world. With many opting for open plan homes, picking the right paint colour can greatly enhance how natural light is used in the space. It's important to understand how the right shades can maximise the glow in the rooms of your home. 

KEEPING IT SOFT AND NEUTRAL

Rather than making a space cold and boring, these colours, when done right, can soften sunlight to create a cozy atmosphere.
Rather than making a space cold and boring, these colours, when done right, can soften sunlight to create a cozy atmosphere.
Image: Supplied by Dulux

Neutral colours have made a comeback with subtle hints of warm undertones such as creamy ivory or almond instead of the stark cooler tones we are used to. These colours soften sunlight to create a cosy atmosphere, without making rooms feel dark or dated. Warm neutrals work well in rooms with varying degrees of natural light. In bright spaces that can diffuse harsh glares and in darker rooms these tones prevent a cold and shadowy feeling. Consider pairing your neutrals with natural textures such as linen or reclaimed wood to amplify a natural environment.

EMBRACE THE COSY APPEAL OF WARM TERRACOTTA AND CLAY TONES

Tips to help you embrace the cosy appeal of warm terracotta and clay tones.
Tips to help you embrace the cosy appeal of warm terracotta and clay tones.
Image: Supplied by Dulux

Clay and Terracotta shades have a timeless and earthy appeal that can transform any space. Because it is rooted in natural pigments, these colours evoke a sense of groundedness and warmth. These warm tones come alive in north-facing rooms that receive soft, indirect light or in rooms with reading nooks.

These colours are versatile and can be paired well with modern, minimalist décor and rustic vintage style furniture pieces. If you don’t want to commit to a fully painted wall you can try it as an accent wall or through trim, alcoves or window sashes. Clay and Terracotta can enrich the natural light in any space and are ideal for creating spaces that feel cosy, intimate and timeless.

ENERGISE YOUR SPACE

Use vibrant shades to help create a space that feels refined and inviting.
Use vibrant shades to help create a space that feels refined and inviting.
Image: Supplied by Dulux

When paired with natural light, vibrant yellows such as the Dulux Colour of the Year, True Joy, can make any space feel lively and welcoming. Bouncing light around the room, this shade creates a dynamic, sunlit atmosphere even on overcast days. To balance the intensity, consider using True Joy as an accent wall or combining it with neutral tones such as soft greys and crisp whites.

“Paired with handcrafted furniture and textured fabrics, this vibrant shade balances luxury with authenticity that creates a space that feels refined and inviting. True Joy’s presence in any room can capture the essence of natural light and serves as a canvas for artisanal touches and human craftsmanship,” says Ramaisa.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spring clean your bathroom to make it Valentine’s Day ready

Don't let your date's visit to your restroom be the last. Here are 10 ways to keep those germ-ridden spots clean
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Top three flowers to plant in your garden to stay healthy

Three plants that require very little of your attention to thrive yet have the potential to become your family’s favourite multi-purpose remedies
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Plant power: why everyone is going gaga for green maximalism

From calming wallpaper to vibrant bold colours, here's how you can master the new trend kicking minimalism to the curb.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow Lifestyle
  2. Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards Lifestyle
  3. Dressed for success Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress Lifestyle
  5. HALAL INSIDER | 5 things you didn’t know about Ramadan and Eid Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Key sectors brace for tariffs ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' | REUTERS
Trump will go ahead with tariffs as scheduled, White House says | REUTERS