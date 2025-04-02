When paired with natural light, vibrant yellows such as the Dulux Colour of the Year, True Joy, can make any space feel lively and welcoming. Bouncing light around the room, this shade creates a dynamic, sunlit atmosphere even on overcast days. To balance the intensity, consider using True Joy as an accent wall or combining it with neutral tones such as soft greys and crisp whites.
“Paired with handcrafted furniture and textured fabrics, this vibrant shade balances luxury with authenticity that creates a space that feels refined and inviting. True Joy’s presence in any room can capture the essence of natural light and serves as a canvas for artisanal touches and human craftsmanship,” says Ramaisa.
3 interior trends to consider before painting your home
Whether you want your home to be a serene escape or are looking to sell the property that needs to speak to buyers, here's how to get the right shades
Image: 123RF/dotshock
Some homeowners turn to drastic measures to revamp their property into a luxurious gem. While wild changes and trendy colours might be attractive in the short-term, it can cost you a sale in the long run as experts warn its best to keep a new home inviting.
According to Dulux colour expert Palesa Ramaisa, adding natural light in any home brings warmth, energy, inspires creativity and is a form of connection to the outside world. With many opting for open plan homes, picking the right paint colour can greatly enhance how natural light is used in the space. It's important to understand how the right shades can maximise the glow in the rooms of your home.
KEEPING IT SOFT AND NEUTRAL
Image: Supplied by Dulux
Neutral colours have made a comeback with subtle hints of warm undertones such as creamy ivory or almond instead of the stark cooler tones we are used to. These colours soften sunlight to create a cosy atmosphere, without making rooms feel dark or dated. Warm neutrals work well in rooms with varying degrees of natural light. In bright spaces that can diffuse harsh glares and in darker rooms these tones prevent a cold and shadowy feeling. Consider pairing your neutrals with natural textures such as linen or reclaimed wood to amplify a natural environment.
EMBRACE THE COSY APPEAL OF WARM TERRACOTTA AND CLAY TONES
Image: Supplied by Dulux
Clay and Terracotta shades have a timeless and earthy appeal that can transform any space. Because it is rooted in natural pigments, these colours evoke a sense of groundedness and warmth. These warm tones come alive in north-facing rooms that receive soft, indirect light or in rooms with reading nooks.
These colours are versatile and can be paired well with modern, minimalist décor and rustic vintage style furniture pieces. If you don’t want to commit to a fully painted wall you can try it as an accent wall or through trim, alcoves or window sashes. Clay and Terracotta can enrich the natural light in any space and are ideal for creating spaces that feel cosy, intimate and timeless.
ENERGISE YOUR SPACE
Image: Supplied by Dulux
