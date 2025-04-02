Disability cover ensures you can live life your way, no matter what happens

Let’s be honest, disability insurance probably isn’t something you think about every day. And it’s not exactly the sort of thing that tends to come up during casual conversations over coffee with your best friends.

But while it’s easy to push the thought of dealing with disabilities or buying insurance for them out of our minds, taking just a few minutes to plan ahead means you don’t have to think about it later. It’s not about expecting the worst — it’s about making sure you can keep living life the way you want, no matter what comes your way.

Take control of your future

We all have hopes, dreams and plans — a vision for how we see our lives and those we share it with, play out — from your next holiday to career moves and family milestones. But what if an unexpected event disrupted those plans? With the right financial protection, you can ensure that no matter what happens, your goals stay on track and your lifestyle remains secure.

Here’s the reality: disabilities are much more common than most of us will guess. In fact, about 3.3-million South Africans live with a disability*. Many people also assume that disabilities only happen suddenly due to accidents. But did you know that musculoskeletal disorders, strokes, and nervous system conditions are among the leading causes of disabilities and usually develop gradually**?

That’s where disability insurance comes in. With the right cover in place, you don’t have to hit pause on your plans or change your lifestyle, even if it should happen to you. Instead, you can focus on what really matters — doing what you love, with the people you care about.

Protecting you and your loved ones

Here’s something to think about: on average, a person with a disability needs 12% to 40% more income just to maintain their current lifestyle***.

If you’re a breadwinner, your income gives your family financial security. Making sure you have a backup plan means you can continue providing for yourself and them, even if you’re no longer able to work and earn an income, or face additional expenses like home modifications, assistive devices or extra medical care not covered by your medical aid.

Old Mutual’s Disability Insurance is designed to suit your unique needs and circumstances, giving you a choice between:

Lump Sum Cover or cover that pays a single amount: A once-off payout that helps cover large expenses such as medical bills, home modifications or settling outstanding debts.

Income Protection Cover or cover that pays a monthly amount: A monthly payout that provides ongoing financial assistance, ensuring you can continue covering everyday costs.

In short, disability insurance isn’t about limitations — it’s about possibilities. It’s about ensuring that you and your family can maintain your lifestyle and chase your dreams.

Get the right cover, stress-free

Choosing the right disability insurance doesn’t have to be complicated. That’s where Old Mutual’s expert financial advisers make all the difference — they’ll help you find the perfect cover that suits your life, needs and future goals.

Take a moment to secure your future: visit Oldmutual.co.za/disability or speak to an Old Mutual financial adviser today.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.

Sources: *Stats SA report ‘Profiling the socio-economic status and living arrangements of persons with disabilities in SA’. • ** Old Mutual claim stats 2023 brochure. • *** Internal research conducted by Old Mutual through LampPost, February 2022.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and Life Insurer.