Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend

Don’t let your hair get crusty. Here are tips to stay fresh with the new trendy ingredient

02 April 2025 - 12:56
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Here's how to keep your demanding hairstyles moisturised.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pomegranate juices and salads have been chugged down to help promote stabilised blood pressure and dental care, among many of its health-based advantages. However, fresh trends are pushing hair care lovers to infuse the fruit on their roots to help keep hair healthy and protected.

Often referred to as the “fruit of life”, pomegranates contain fibre, potassium and vitamins C, K, E and B6, making it a wonder treatment for your hair. It also has polyphenols which help fight diseases. The seeds are a secret ingredient to bolster shinier and healthy hair.

Easy Waves infuses the trendy new haircare ingredient pomegranate.
Image: Supplied

Easy Waves recently relaunched its range of hair care products under the tagline “beauty that cares”, with pomegranates a key ingredient. This is specially helpful for women and men looking to demanding hairstyles, where pink lotion can be used in conjunction with pomades.

While the product and ingredients can be used for hydrating dry hair, here are tips on how you can infuse pomegranate into your hair care regimen.

  1. Start by washing hair with a gentle shampoo and conditioner. Go for a shampoo and conditioner pairing that is formulated for waves or curls to get the maximum result.
  2. Apply hair pomade to towel-dried hair and use a hand brush to work product through the hair.
  3. Add pink lotion to ensure your hair stays moisturised. You can also do this when brushing your hair after wearing a durag or when reinforcing the curls.
  4. The key to creating waves is in the brushing, and a lot of it. Since the texture of the hair is naturally curly, brushing helps to stretch out the coil, resulting in the formation of waves.

