Pomegranate juices and salads have been chugged down to help promote stabilised blood pressure and dental care, among many of its health-based advantages. However, fresh trends are pushing hair care lovers to infuse the fruit on their roots to help keep hair healthy and protected.
Often referred to as the “fruit of life”, pomegranates contain fibre, potassium and vitamins C, K, E and B6, making it a wonder treatment for your hair. It also has polyphenols which help fight diseases. The seeds are a secret ingredient to bolster shinier and healthy hair.
Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend
Don’t let your hair get crusty. Here are tips to stay fresh with the new trendy ingredient
Easy Waves recently relaunched its range of hair care products under the tagline “beauty that cares”, with pomegranates a key ingredient. This is specially helpful for women and men looking to demanding hairstyles, where pink lotion can be used in conjunction with pomades.
While the product and ingredients can be used for hydrating dry hair, here are tips on how you can infuse pomegranate into your hair care regimen.
