Lifestyle

Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar

As gender-based violence cases continue to shock South Africans, we look at who to call for yourself or a loved one

03 April 2025 - 07:12 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rising cases of gender-based violence calls for more action. Stock photo.
Rising cases of gender-based violence calls for more action. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

After the Justice for Cwecwe campaign and the not guilty verdict in the Timothy Omotoso trial, questions about South Africa's approach to mitigating the rise of gender-based violence have seen many on social media up in arms.

POWA

People Opposing Women Abuse was founded in 1979 and became the first organisation four years later to establish a shelter for women who have experienced abuse. By 2009 they were able to provide assistance with second stage housing for survivors.

Their services are free of charge and, with counselling services, also help survivors with legal assistance as well as training programmes for individuals or groups.

Contact POWA here.

TCC

Thuthuzela Care Centres were established in 2006 in an attempt by the National Prosecuting Authority's sexual offences and community affairs unit to create facilities to help women and children who have experienced sexual assault. The facilities (accessible in more than 50 areas) can be found at police stations, where a rape can be reported. They offer medical assistance and can also prepare those wanting to open a case with a prosecutor, court preparation and a case manager.

Contact details for each call centre here.

RAPE CRISIS

Rape Crisis started in 1976 as a volunteer feminist organisation and has since been a key organisation helping in adult rape and sexual violence cases. After they obtained NPO status in 1997, they focused on direct services to survivors of rape as well as advocacy to push for change.

Rape Crisis also works hand-in-hand with communities for social mobilisation which has allowed them to use well-researched information supplied by their partners. This is done to ensure better support for those in need of their services. They are based in Khayalitsha, Observatory and Athlone in Cape Town.

Click here for contact details, their counsellors are available five days a week.

WOMEN FOR CHANGE

The organisation was founded in 2016 after a case was brought to its creator Sabrina Walter. Looking for solutions, Walter and her team have championed spreading awareness of gender-based violence. By amplifying survivor stories they push to put pressure on policymakers to take action and allow victims to speak out and break their silence.

Email: info@womenforchange.

TEARS FOUNDATION

Transform Education About Rape and Sexual Abuse is a foundation that helps rape survivors access critical intervention, advocacy and counselling. Their preventive education services aim to change the approach made for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault as well as child abuse and they can access confidential services needed.

Their toll free helpline *134*7355# has helped thousands of victims seeking the nearest facilities after experiencing rape and sexual assault and they also have heat maps at hand to help gather evidence of a rape.

For email and area specific contacts, click here.

READ MORE:

Q&A | Top TV moment of 2024: how 'Skeem Saam's' rape storyline broke SA

We speak to the soapie's head writers to find out what sparked the riveting storyline and the importance of understanding consent
Lifestyle
2 months ago

‘Good times over good morals’ - Experts weigh in on Chris Brown's visa

While the singer's application is between the state and himself, existing legislations suggest there may be reason to have denied his entry
Lifestyle
3 months ago

EXPLAINER | Why was Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned, and what's next?

Thursday's ruling overturning Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction gives the one-time film mogul a chance at a new trial and calls into ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow Lifestyle
  2. Dressed for success Lifestyle
  3. Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress Lifestyle
  5. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle

Latest Videos

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case dismissed for good | REUTERS
The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters