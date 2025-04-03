Lifestyle

IN PICS | Naples celebrates 2,500 years with massive Easter egg

03 April 2025 - 12:44 By Fabiano Franchitti
A handmade Easter egg is pictured during processing at the Gay-Odin chocolate factory, where a 350kg Easter egg was created as a tribute to Naples's rich history and chocolate-making tradition, in Naples, Italy, on April 2 2025.
A handmade Easter egg is pictured during processing at the Gay-Odin chocolate factory, where a 350kg Easter egg was created as a tribute to Naples's rich history and chocolate-making tradition, in Naples, Italy, on April 2 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

In a sweet tribute to Naples, the city's famed "Gay-Odin" chocolate factory has unveiled a giant Easter egg as part of the “Napoli Millenaria” cultural project marking 2,500 years of the southern Italian city.

The 350kg creation honours the legacy of Isidoro Odin and Onorina Gay, two pioneering chocolatiers from Piedmont in northern Italy who brought their art to Naples in the late 1800s.

On display in a factory in the Chiaia district, where the chocolatiers first set up shop, the egg is a blend of tradition and innovation with the enchanting image of the Parthenope siren, designed by master decorator Fabio Ceraso, at its centre.

Its hand-painted chocolate sculpture depicts the mythological siren who, unable to lure Ulysses, met her tragic end at Megaride, where Castel dell'Ovo now stands on the sea front in Naples.

Surrounded by waves and a dramatic sunset, Parthenope celebrates the city's origins.

The egg will eventually go on sale with a price tag of about €12,000 (R248,499).

“We thought there could be no better theme than the myth of Parthenope,” said Sveva Maglietta, a member of the Gay-Odin board of directors.

“On the other side of the egg, we wanted to represent the city of Naples, but with its symbols, which are, as we know, many.”

The giant egg features portraits of beloved figures from Naples, including actor Totò, musician Pino Daniele and soccer legend Diego Maradona, alongside iconic symbols such as pizza and Castel dell'Ovo itself.

Emblazoned with the words “2500 years of legendary history”, it showcases Gay-Odin's historic blue and gold logos.

Crafted over three weeks, the egg's creation involved hand-brushing enormous moulds, followed by a delicate fusion of chocolate and intricate decorations.

“The shell is the size of a two-and-a-half-metre boat that is filled by hand with dark chocolate,” Maglietta told Reuters. “The colour is done with a sugar glaze, the colouring agents are all natural and vegetable-based, and then the decorator creates the shades.”

Any wealthy buyer will at least get an additional treat.

“Even this egg has its surprise that is proportionate to the size of the egg, but we can't tell you what's inside,” Maglietta said.

Reuters

