In this week's episode, Spotlight looks at a pulse-pounding cinema release, additional Steinheist episodes to stream and the international music artists South Africans can expect to see on the music festival circuit.
Locked is a different take on the psychological horror genre, starring Bill Skarsgård. He portrays a petty thief who finds himself in a deadly death trap set by a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. On at cinemas and also starring Anthony Hopkins, the film is co-produced by Sam Raimi and is the English-language remake of the 2019 Argentinian action film 4x4.
Delving deeper into the updates and events of South Africa's biggest corporate scam since the release of the series Steinheist in 2023, additional episodes 4 and 5 are now available. The new episodes are centred on the slow turn of justice around the exposure of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s fraud and the build up to his suicide. The episodes provide new insights and commentary from author and journalist Rob Rose, Alec Hogg and Zwelakhe Mnguni, and streaming on Showmax.
Mzansi continues to showcase African excellence with international artists lined up to experience the country’s beauty and audiences. From Robbie Williams and Sting to Tems, we now look forward to the Hey Neighbour festival in August featuring Doja Cat. Continuing the social media applause from this announcement is R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker, confirmed to perform at Rocking The Daisies in October, and the big news of Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour on October 11. There are many reasons for South Africans to sing, dance and celebrate!
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song and dance
‘Locked’ is an English-language remake of the 2019 Argentinian action film ‘4x4’
