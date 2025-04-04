If you are not familiar with the world of women's basketball, there is a rising star on the court. It's not one of the many talented women but Kim "The Mother" Mulkey, who coaches the LSU basketball women's team. Her outfits have turned heads for more than a decade, with many praising her playful take on power-dressing.
While Mulkey's approach to power-dressing might be exciting, it can be quite difficult to pull off in some professional settings.
Here are four looks to try from "The Mother" to help you stand out in the boardroom:
How to rock workwear like 'The Mother' of basketball, Kim Mulkey
Be the belle of the boardroom with these budget-friendly, corporate-ready tips
Image: Ron Jenkins, Kevin C. Cox, Sarah Stier/Getty Images
TEXTURES AND PRINTS
Image: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Key elements in Mulkey's looks are textures and prints. While a print blazer is easy to work with by pairing it with plain-colour complimentary pieces, give detailed pieces featuring tweed or fur a wow factor with headwraps or uniquely designed blouses.
SOFT POWER
Image: Eakin Howard/Getty Images
While Mulkey brings fun elements to suits with plumage, the addition can backfire in a corporate space where it might make you look childish. Embrace the more feminine side of design with frills with peplum tops, sparkles with colourful stud earrings and even embrace your favourite textiles on your handbag instead.
METALLIC SHINE
Image: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
From gold to sequins featuring every colour under the rainbow, the best way to wear bold prints and metallic details is by making the outfit sleek. Follow Mulkey's footsteps with figure-hugging pieces. Opt for long-length dresses or collared jumpsuits that pair well with boxy blazers that can carry the metallic motif you match with or without a belt. For a subtle touch, you can try heels with metal tips or details that won't create the impression you're dressed for a night out.
CASUAL FRIDAY
Image: Carly Mackler/Getty Images
Mulkey's casual looks employ colourful options that can be imitated with soccer jerseys or branded bomber jackets. This is also a great way to embrace her love for soft tones by matching nude tones for a soft luxury appeal you can give a Mulkey style spin with pearls, gold accessories or ornate eyewear.
