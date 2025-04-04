Lifestyle

How to rock workwear like 'The Mother' of basketball, Kim Mulkey

Be the belle of the boardroom with these budget-friendly, corporate-ready tips

04 April 2025 - 13:56
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From daring fabrics to eye-catching details, see how Kim Mulkey runs the court with her eclectic dress style.
From daring fabrics to eye-catching details, see how Kim Mulkey runs the court with her eclectic dress style.
Image: Ron Jenkins, Kevin C. Cox, Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If you are not familiar with the world of women's basketball, there is a rising star on the court. It's not one of the many talented women but Kim "The Mother" Mulkey, who coaches the LSU basketball women's team. Her outfits have turned heads for more than a decade, with many praising her playful take on power-dressing.

While Mulkey's approach to power-dressing might be exciting, it can be quite difficult to pull off in some professional settings.

Here are four looks to try from "The Mother" to help you stand out in the boardroom:

TEXTURES AND PRINTS

1. Wintour red jacket, Mango, R1,519. 2. White combo top, Truworths, R550. 3. Black court heels, Exact, R129. 4. Twist braid headwrap, Takealot, R380.
1. Wintour red jacket, Mango, R1,519. 2. White combo top, Truworths, R550. 3. Black court heels, Exact, R129. 4. Twist braid headwrap, Takealot, R380.
Image: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Key elements in Mulkey's looks are textures and prints. While a print blazer is easy to work with by pairing it with plain-colour complimentary pieces, give detailed pieces featuring tweed or fur a wow factor with headwraps or uniquely designed blouses.

SOFT POWER

1. Pearl button peplum woven jacket, Queenspark, R950. 2. Sterling silver purple Czech bohemia crystal stud earrings, Lovisa, R50. 3. Black skinny chino [ants, Identity, R350. 4. Feaicon feather leather bag, Ted Baker, R1,499.
1. Pearl button peplum woven jacket, Queenspark, R950. 2. Sterling silver purple Czech bohemia crystal stud earrings, Lovisa, R50. 3. Black skinny chino [ants, Identity, R350. 4. Feaicon feather leather bag, Ted Baker, R1,499.
Image: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

While Mulkey brings fun elements to suits with plumage, the addition can backfire in a corporate space where it might make you look childish. Embrace the more feminine side of design with frills with peplum tops, sparkles with colourful stud earrings and even embrace your favourite textiles on your handbag instead.

METALLIC SHINE

1. Shimmering blazer, H&M, R1,099. 2. Draped dress with side-slit, R2,299, Mango. 3. Diamante belt, Foschini, R224. 4. Steve Madden black Lyanna-C boots, Steve Madden, R1,609.
1. Shimmering blazer, H&M, R1,099. 2. Draped dress with side-slit, R2,299, Mango. 3. Diamante belt, Foschini, R224. 4. Steve Madden black Lyanna-C boots, Steve Madden, R1,609.
Image: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

From gold to sequins featuring every colour under the rainbow, the best way to wear bold prints and metallic details is by making the outfit sleek. Follow Mulkey's footsteps with figure-hugging pieces. Opt for long-length dresses or collared jumpsuits that pair well with boxy blazers that can carry the metallic motif you match with or without a belt. For a subtle touch, you can try heels with metal tips or details that won't create the impression you're dressed for a night out.

CASUAL FRIDAY

1. Exact women's natural v-neck jersey, R259. 2. Harvey notched neck satin shirt, Forever New, R745. 3. Denim wide leg jeans, R349, Foschini. 4. Liyana sneaker, Old Khaki, R499.
1. Exact women's natural v-neck jersey, R259. 2. Harvey notched neck satin shirt, Forever New, R745. 3. Denim wide leg jeans, R349, Foschini. 4. Liyana sneaker, Old Khaki, R499.
Image: Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Mulkey's casual looks employ colourful options that can be imitated with soccer jerseys or branded bomber jackets. This is also a great way to embrace her love for soft tones by matching nude tones for a soft luxury appeal you can give a Mulkey style spin with pearls, gold accessories or ornate eyewear.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards

It's getting raunchy on the carpets. See how the music event's guests took fashion to new heights and which stars were off key
Lifestyle
4 days ago

ON A BUDGET | How to rock Kamala Harris’ high-low corporate style

Own the looks that have made the US presidential candidate a fashion icon.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Here’s how you can nail Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fashion

From 'Reputation' to 'Midnights', we break down how to rock her ever-changing style.
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle
  2. IN RANDS | Power dressing: a look at Basetsana Kumalo’s court flow Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ... Lifestyle
  4. Dressed for success Lifestyle
  5. Disability cover ensures you can live life your way, no matter what happens Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters