No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries open

04 April 2025 - 16:41
Mia le Roux was crowned Miss South Africa earlier this year.
Image: Miss South Africa

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced entries for Miss SA 2025 are open, with new changes to the requirements.

This year the age limit for the competition has been increased. Applicants should be at least 20 and not older than 32 on August 30. 

This means an applicant can turn 32 during her year of reign. Previously an applicant could only turn 30 in the year of reign,” the organisation said.

“There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements.”

Entries opened on Wednesday and will close on April 11. Those interested are encouraged to send entries to www.misssa.co.za, answer several questions, upload entry images (one head and shoulders and one full-body image in colour) and the link to their entry video. All entrants have to submit their Miss SA 2025 entry video via their personal social media channels.

There will also be a masterclass session where experts would share advice and insights on how to enter.

Current Miss SA Mia le Roux shared advice for those who want to enter.

“The most important thing you can do is to come in with an open heart and an open mind because this journey will challenge you to explore who you are and what you stand for. If you embrace the journey fully you will come out knowing yourself so much better whether you take the crown or not,” she said.

It is important for entrants to be authentic and true to themselves, she said.

“This is how you will be consistent. Also be prepared; know yourself, know your country and be informed about the challenges women face. You must have a strong work ethic but, above all, be kind.

“If you are sitting on the fence on whether to enter, go for it. Your voice can be a vehicle for change thanks to the role you will play and with the support of the Miss South Africa organisation.

“You are allowed to be human and it’s OK if you don’t always have the answers to everything, as long as you show you are at peace with who you are and you are willing to learn.”

Le Roux shared that her journey as Miss SA has been beyond her expectations.

“Your life changes forever but you also get to change others' lives and redefine what it means to be a powerful woman. With each new woman crowned, the definition of a powerful woman becomes more encompassing.”

