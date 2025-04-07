Lifestyle

Can you get high from lip balm on your eyelids? 5 TikTok trends debunked

Don’t let the hype mislead you

07 April 2025 - 11:44 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A busted hack a day keeps the eye doctor at bay. See all the TikTok trends you should avoid.
A busted hack a day keeps the eye doctor at bay. See all the TikTok trends you should avoid.
Image: 123RF/romanzaiets

With more than 500-million collective views, TikTok's “eye treatments” are proving to be dangerous beauty trends.

Gidon Sadovsky, an optometrist with Overnight Glasses, analysed the top five eye-related TikTok posts fans of the platform might want to avoid.

“These TikTok eye trends might appear as innovative beauty hacks, but they pose serious and sometimes irreversible risks to your vision health, ” he said.

“Before trying any online hack, remember your eye health comes first. Blindly following trends can lead to severe and potentially irreversible damage. Always consult a qualified eye care professional before introducing any new substance or practice to your eyes.” 

LASH TRIMMING

How it's done: This TikTok trend has men cutting their eyelashes for a “masculine edge”, unaware they're snipping away their eyes' natural shield.  

The damage: Eyelashes block dust, debris and bacteria. Trimming them invites irritation, infection and dryness.

VISION HACK

How it's done: People are dripping honey directly into their eyes, chasing medically unsupported claims about better vision and reduced eye spots.

The damage: Introducing unsterile substances such as honey can lead to severe infections and permanent vision loss.

CASTOR OIL

How it's done: TikTokers are putting castor oil in and around their eyes to treat dryness, improve vision or enhance lash growth 

The damage: Castor oil can damage the eye's protective surface, triggering severe irritation and allergic responses and disrupting the natural tear film that keeps eyes healthy.

BEEZIN

How it's done: Users are applying mentholated lip balm directly on their eyelids for a “buzz”, mistakenly believing the practice is harmless. 

The damage: Lip balms contain ingredients such as menthol and peppermint oil that can irritate the delicate eye area, causing inflammation and potentially long-term damage to the cornea.

DARK CIRCLE TRAP

How it's done: TikTokers apply petroleum jelly under their eyes to reduce tearing and lock in moisture, unaware of the hidden dangers. 

The damage: While vaseline can effectively moisturise the delicate skin around the eyes, it can also clog oil glands, leading to irritation or milia. The practice can harbour bacteria, trigger infections and even temporarily blur vision.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Is lash-cutting safe? Short answer: no — but here’s why some men love it

The latest trend brings back a TikTok favourite made popular by teens, but is it really as harmless as it looks?
Lifestyle
2 months ago

7 ways to beat allergies while exercising outdoors

Don’t let sniffing and itching rain on your parade.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

The cutting edge of beauty: Most shocking surgical procedures in celebville

These stars are willing to pay the price for perfection.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries ... Lifestyle
  2. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle
  3. From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs. Lifestyle
  4. POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in ... Lifestyle
  5. Does Trump really not know about Lesotho? This shirt might prove otherwise Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix
Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu