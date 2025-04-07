With more than 500-million collective views, TikTok's “eye treatments” are proving to be dangerous beauty trends.
Gidon Sadovsky, an optometrist with Overnight Glasses, analysed the top five eye-related TikTok posts fans of the platform might want to avoid.
“These TikTok eye trends might appear as innovative beauty hacks, but they pose serious and sometimes irreversible risks to your vision health, ” he said.
“Before trying any online hack, remember your eye health comes first. Blindly following trends can lead to severe and potentially irreversible damage. Always consult a qualified eye care professional before introducing any new substance or practice to your eyes.”
Can you get high from lip balm on your eyelids? 5 TikTok trends debunked
Don’t let the hype mislead you
Image: 123RF/romanzaiets
With more than 500-million collective views, TikTok's “eye treatments” are proving to be dangerous beauty trends.
Gidon Sadovsky, an optometrist with Overnight Glasses, analysed the top five eye-related TikTok posts fans of the platform might want to avoid.
“These TikTok eye trends might appear as innovative beauty hacks, but they pose serious and sometimes irreversible risks to your vision health, ” he said.
“Before trying any online hack, remember your eye health comes first. Blindly following trends can lead to severe and potentially irreversible damage. Always consult a qualified eye care professional before introducing any new substance or practice to your eyes.”
LASH TRIMMING
How it's done: This TikTok trend has men cutting their eyelashes for a “masculine edge”, unaware they're snipping away their eyes' natural shield.
The damage: Eyelashes block dust, debris and bacteria. Trimming them invites irritation, infection and dryness.
VISION HACK
How it's done: People are dripping honey directly into their eyes, chasing medically unsupported claims about better vision and reduced eye spots.
The damage: Introducing unsterile substances such as honey can lead to severe infections and permanent vision loss.
CASTOR OIL
How it's done: TikTokers are putting castor oil in and around their eyes to treat dryness, improve vision or enhance lash growth
The damage: Castor oil can damage the eye's protective surface, triggering severe irritation and allergic responses and disrupting the natural tear film that keeps eyes healthy.
BEEZIN
How it's done: Users are applying mentholated lip balm directly on their eyelids for a “buzz”, mistakenly believing the practice is harmless.
The damage: Lip balms contain ingredients such as menthol and peppermint oil that can irritate the delicate eye area, causing inflammation and potentially long-term damage to the cornea.
DARK CIRCLE TRAP
How it's done: TikTokers apply petroleum jelly under their eyes to reduce tearing and lock in moisture, unaware of the hidden dangers.
The damage: While vaseline can effectively moisturise the delicate skin around the eyes, it can also clog oil glands, leading to irritation or milia. The practice can harbour bacteria, trigger infections and even temporarily blur vision.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Is lash-cutting safe? Short answer: no — but here’s why some men love it
7 ways to beat allergies while exercising outdoors
The cutting edge of beauty: Most shocking surgical procedures in celebville
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos