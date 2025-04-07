Everything you need to know about the powerhouse skincare duo

One of the leading needs for people dealing with skincare issues has been finding products that will help promote healthy skincare and skin tone.
Two top products everyone is looking to are vitamins C and B3. They boast impressive benefits for the skin, but understanding how they work, their differences, and how to incorporate them makes all the difference to get the best results.
Ruan Winter from Vitaderm said vitamin B3, best known as niacinamide, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the skin’s barrier, reduces inflammation and helps with overall skin health. It’s known for its calming and protective properties, making it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Vitamin C, an antioxidant, is essential for brightening the skin, evening out skin tone and protecting against environmental damage. It promotes collagen production and helps reduce hyperpigmentation, making it a go-to ingredient for radiant skin.
BENEFITS OF NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C
- Niacinamide:
- Strengthens the skin barrier.
- Reduces redness and inflammation.
- Controls excess oil production.
- Minimises the appearance of pores.
- Fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
- Vitamin C:
- Brightens and evens skin tone.
- Protects against free radical damage.
- Reduces hyperpigmentation.
- Boosts collagen production.
- Improves skin elasticity.
KEY DIFFERENCES
While the two ingredients help to brighten and even skin tone, they differ in how they achieve the results:
- Niacinamide is gentler on the skin and helps regulate oil production, making it ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin.
- Vitamin C actively fights free radicals and boosts collagen, making it specially beneficial for those looking to address early signs of ageing and dullness.
HOW TO USE NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C IN YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE
For optimal results, it’s essential to layer the ingredients correctly:
- Morning routine – Start with a vitamin C serum to protect your skin from environmental stressors and promote brightness. Follow with a niacinamide-infused moisturiser to strengthen your skin barrier and lock in hydration.
- Evening routine: You can use niacinamide at night to calm the skin, reduce inflammation and control oil production overnight.
Can you use niacinamide with Vitamin C?
Yes, contrary to past misconceptions, niacinamide and vitamin C can be used together. When layered correctly, they complement each other well. Vitamin C brightens and protects while niacinamide soothes and reinforces the skin barrier.
Everything you need to know about the powerhouse skincare duo
Forget the social media hacks, here are two ingredients for your beauty cart
Image: Supplied
One of the leading needs for people dealing with skincare issues has been finding products that will help promote healthy skincare and skin tone.
Two top products everyone is looking to are vitamins C and B3. They boast impressive benefits for the skin, but understanding how they work, their differences, and how to incorporate them makes all the difference to get the best results.
Ruan Winter from Vitaderm said vitamin B3, best known as niacinamide, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the skin’s barrier, reduces inflammation and helps with overall skin health. It’s known for its calming and protective properties, making it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Vitamin C, an antioxidant, is essential for brightening the skin, evening out skin tone and protecting against environmental damage. It promotes collagen production and helps reduce hyperpigmentation, making it a go-to ingredient for radiant skin.
BENEFITS OF NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C
KEY DIFFERENCES
While the two ingredients help to brighten and even skin tone, they differ in how they achieve the results:
HOW TO USE NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C IN YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE
For optimal results, it’s essential to layer the ingredients correctly:
Can you use niacinamide with Vitamin C?
Yes, contrary to past misconceptions, niacinamide and vitamin C can be used together. When layered correctly, they complement each other well. Vitamin C brightens and protects while niacinamide soothes and reinforces the skin barrier.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
A skin journey for the premenopausal or menopausal woman
Gents, it’s time to step up the beauty game: tips to own summer skincare
Spring skincare to help you keep up with your beauty needs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos