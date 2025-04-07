Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the powerhouse skincare duo

Forget the social media hacks, here are two ingredients for your beauty cart

07 April 2025 - 10:49 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Niacinamide and vitamin C are a powerful skincare duo.
Niacinamide and vitamin C are a powerful skincare duo.
Image: Supplied

One of the leading needs for people dealing with skincare issues has been finding products that will help promote healthy skincare and skin tone.

Two top products everyone is looking to are vitamins C and B3. They boast impressive benefits for the skin, but understanding how they work, their differences, and how to incorporate them makes all the difference to get the best results.

Ruan Winter from Vitaderm said vitamin B3, best known as niacinamide, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the skin’s barrier, reduces inflammation and helps with overall skin health. It’s known for its calming and protective properties, making it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Vitamin C, an antioxidant, is essential for brightening the skin, evening out skin tone and protecting against environmental damage. It promotes collagen production and helps reduce hyperpigmentation, making it a go-to ingredient for radiant skin. 

BENEFITS OF NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C

  • Niacinamide:
    • Strengthens the skin barrier.
    • Reduces redness and inflammation.
    • Controls excess oil production.
    • Minimises the appearance of pores.
    • Fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
  • Vitamin C:
    • Brightens and evens skin tone.
    • Protects against free radical damage.
    • Reduces hyperpigmentation.
    • Boosts collagen production.
    • Improves skin elasticity.

KEY DIFFERENCES

While the two ingredients help to brighten and even skin tone, they differ in how they achieve the results:

  • Niacinamide is gentler on the skin and helps regulate oil production, making it ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin.
  • Vitamin C actively fights free radicals and boosts collagen, making it specially beneficial for those looking to address early signs of ageing and dullness.

HOW TO USE NIACINAMIDE AND VITAMIN C IN YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE

For optimal results, it’s essential to layer the ingredients correctly:

  • Morning routine – Start with a vitamin C serum to protect your skin from environmental stressors and promote brightness. Follow with a niacinamide-infused moisturiser to strengthen your skin barrier and lock in hydration.
  • Evening routine: You can use niacinamide at night to calm the skin, reduce inflammation and control oil production overnight.

Can you use niacinamide with Vitamin C?

Yes, contrary to past misconceptions, niacinamide and vitamin C can be used together. When layered correctly, they complement each other well. Vitamin C brightens and protects while niacinamide soothes and reinforces the skin barrier. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A skin journey for the premenopausal or menopausal woman

Finding solutions to pigmentation and melasma
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Gents, it’s time to step up the beauty game: tips to own summer skincare

Four essential tips you need to catch up on men's grooming essentials.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Spring skincare to help you keep up with your beauty needs

Lose the heavy creams and get ready to embrace your glow.
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries ... Lifestyle
  2. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle
  3. From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs. Lifestyle
  4. POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in ... Lifestyle
  5. Does Trump really not know about Lesotho? This shirt might prove otherwise Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix
Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu