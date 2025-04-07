Lifestyle

Grab a slice of Zola Nene’s delicious boerewors tacos

An easy-to-follow recipe to turn bread slices into the Mexican dish

07 April 2025 - 13:22
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Zola Nene preps her boerewors taco.
Image: Bakone Pix

Zola Nene is loved for her easy-to-follow recipes, but using bread slices to make the famous South American dish tacos?

Inspired by Sasko's reformulated slices for “the Betterest loaf ever”, Nene took advantage of the softer loaves to create a simple, delicious recipe.

Nene looked to how South Africans have embraced South American flavours, specially with a Tex-Mex snack such as tacos. 

“Social media plays a big role in making the world a lot smaller and different foods accessible,” she said, adding people are seeing unique dishes and the process behind them more than in the past, when they were a mystery..

“When you think about Mexican food and the culture behind it, they celebrate sharing and the food is very colourful.”

An easy and quick remix of the Mexican favourite.
Image: Bakone Pix

BOEREWORS TACOS

INGREDIENTS (makes 8)

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 tomato 
  • 15mg green pepper
  • Pinch of coriander (optional)
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • Olive oil or cooking spray
  • 1 tspn salt
  • 1 tspn pepper
  • 8 Sasko Betterest bread slices (white or brown)
  • 50g boerewors
  • 125g sour cream
  • 250g lettuce

Method

  1. Mix the avocado, tomato and green pepper in a small bowl.
  2. Squeeze lemon juice into the mixture. This will help prevent the avo oxidising and add a fresh acidity to your salsa. For those who are not affected by the taste of coriander, feel free to add for taste.
  3. Mix everything together.
  4. Prepare a pan by adding oil and allowing it to heat at a low temperature. Alternatively, for cooking at a higher heat, you can use high-temperature cooking oils (avo, canola or coconut oils). 
  5. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Roll bread slices until they are flat. The slices should be floppy.
  7. With cooking scissors or a round-shaped cutter, remove the crusts to create a circular shape.
  8. Squeeze the boerewors meat out of the casing.
  9. Press the meat onto the flattened bread slices and make sure to reach the outside borders of the slices.
  10. Lay the bread slices (on the side with the meat) in the pan. 
  11. Give it a few minutes to cook until the meat has browned and then flip over to the other side.
  12. Once cooked, move the slices to a plate and add sour cream or lettuce on top of the meat.
  13. Add salsa on top and cup the slices in the C-shape of a taco shell.

