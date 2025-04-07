Zola Nene is loved for her easy-to-follow recipes, but using bread slices to make the famous South American dish tacos?
Inspired by Sasko's reformulated slices for “the Betterest loaf ever”, Nene took advantage of the softer loaves to create a simple, delicious recipe.
Nene looked to how South Africans have embraced South American flavours, specially with a Tex-Mex snack such as tacos.
“Social media plays a big role in making the world a lot smaller and different foods accessible,” she said, adding people are seeing unique dishes and the process behind them more than in the past, when they were a mystery..
“When you think about Mexican food and the culture behind it, they celebrate sharing and the food is very colourful.”
Grab a slice of Zola Nene’s delicious boerewors tacos
An easy-to-follow recipe to turn bread slices into the Mexican dish
Image: Bakone Pix
Zola Nene is loved for her easy-to-follow recipes, but using bread slices to make the famous South American dish tacos?
Inspired by Sasko's reformulated slices for “the Betterest loaf ever”, Nene took advantage of the softer loaves to create a simple, delicious recipe.
Nene looked to how South Africans have embraced South American flavours, specially with a Tex-Mex snack such as tacos.
“Social media plays a big role in making the world a lot smaller and different foods accessible,” she said, adding people are seeing unique dishes and the process behind them more than in the past, when they were a mystery..
“When you think about Mexican food and the culture behind it, they celebrate sharing and the food is very colourful.”
Image: Bakone Pix
BOEREWORS TACOS
INGREDIENTS (makes 8)
Method
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Zola, Siba, Lorna: try these delectable recipes from SA’s top celeb chefs
Food, fame and fortune: meet SA's new MasterChef
Air fryer sticky wings for the weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos