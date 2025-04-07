POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in the Miss SA pageant?

The new requirements for the Miss South Africa 2025 entries have sparked a debate.
This year the age limit has been increased to 32, and there are no height or weight limits. Previously, contestants could only turn 30 during their reign. There are also no restrictions in respect of the applicant’s marital or parental status.
Entries opened on Wednesday and will close on Friday. Those interested are encouraged to send entries to www.misssa.co.za, answer several questions, upload entry images (one head and shoulders and one full-body image in colour) and the link to their entry video. All entrants have to submit their Miss South Africa 2025 entry video via their personal social media channels.
Current Miss South Africa Mia le Roux shared advice for those who want to enter.
“The most important thing you can do is to come in with an open heart and an open mind, because this journey will challenge you to explore who you are and what you stand for. If you embrace the journey fully you will come out knowing yourself so much better — whether you take the crown or not,” she said.
This year there are no height or weight limits, the age has increased to 32 and contestants can be married
Image: Supplied
