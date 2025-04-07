Lifestyle

POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in the Miss SA pageant?

This year there are no height or weight limits, the age has increased to 32 and contestants can be married

07 April 2025 - 13:59 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss South Africa 2025 Mia le Roux.
Miss South Africa 2025 Mia le Roux.
Image: Supplied

The new requirements for the Miss South Africa 2025 entries have sparked a debate.

This year the age limit has been increased to 32, and there are no height or weight limits. Previously, contestants could only turn 30 during their reign. There are also no restrictions in respect of the applicant’s marital or parental status.

Entries opened on Wednesday and will close on Friday. Those interested are encouraged to send entries to www.misssa.co.za, answer several questions, upload entry images (one head and shoulders and one full-body image in colour) and the link to their entry video. All entrants have to submit their Miss South Africa 2025 entry video via their personal social media channels.

Current Miss South Africa Mia le Roux shared advice for those who want to enter.

“The most important thing you can do is to come in with an open heart and an open mind, because this journey will challenge you to explore who you are and what you stand for. If you embrace the journey fully you will come out knowing yourself so much better — whether you take the crown or not,” she said.

READ MORE:

No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries open

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced entries for Miss SA 2025 are open, with new changes to the requirements.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Liesl Laurie celebrates 10th anniversary of her crowning as Miss South Africa

"I spent time with almost every person at this celebration in the week leading up to the celebration and they said nothing."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Miss SA launches education initiative for people living with disabilities

Miss SA Mia le Roux has launched a programme to empower individuals living with disabilities by offering them opportunities for education and skills ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

‘Miss SA Mia le Roux demonstrated her dedication to self-care’, says organisation for disabled people

The Miss SA organisation said Mia Le Roux had been struggling over the past fortnight and the decision to withdraw was not easy.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries ... Lifestyle
  2. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle
  3. From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs. Lifestyle
  4. POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in ... Lifestyle
  5. Does Trump really not know about Lesotho? This shirt might prove otherwise Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix
Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu