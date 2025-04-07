Lifestyle

'Banger,' 'Mid-Century Modern' and more: 5 Things to stream this week

Follow the high jinks of an over-the-hill club DJ recruited for an undercover operation and three gay friends dealing with the challenges of modern dating

07 April 2025 - 20:24
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you have 90 minutes..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | What do you think of the removal of height and weight requirements in ... Lifestyle
  2. Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend Lifestyle
  3. No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries ... Lifestyle
  4. Grab a slice of Zola Nene’s delicious boerewors tacos Lifestyle
  5. From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs. Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC secretary general briefs the media on outcomes of NWC meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the Police Summit