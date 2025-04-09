Lifestyle

Here are the three beaches to avoid in Durban

09 April 2025 - 11:13 By Staff Writer
Umhlanga beach is among the safer beaches.
Image: Adam Habib via Twitter

If you were hoping to catch waves on the KwaZulu-Natal coast this week, the news about Durban’s E coli crisis might leave you upset.

Due to poor water quality, the eThekwini municipality announced the beaches to avoid in the city area.

The news will come as a shock to those who may have made Easter weekend plans as Durban’s coast is popular with local travellers.

Here are the beaches to avoid:

  • Laguna;
  • Winkelspruit; and
  • Doonside.

Water quality results show eight beaches have excellent quality, with operating hours from 6am to 6.30pm:

  • Pipeline;
  • Umgababa;
  • Umhlanga Main;
  • Brighton;
  • Ansteys;
  • Bronze Beach;
  • Umdloti Main; and
  • Westbrook.

The beach closures are part of the ongoing crisis experienced by the eThekwini municipality caused by pollution. Water tests are run weekly.

