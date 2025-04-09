Lifestyle

Is your pet’s diet causing them stress? Cheer them with these eating tips

Don’t let your fur baby’s dietary requirements leave them barking all night or going crazy in their litter box

09 April 2025 - 10:41 By Staff Writer
A well-balanced diet tailored to dogs and cats displaying stress-related symptoms can help maintain stability, says an expert.
Image: Supplied

Much like their owners, pets can experience stress rooted in their health and wellbeing. 

According to Hill's Pet Nutrition senior veterinary affairs manager Dr Guy Fyvie, it is important to manage your pet's stress and support them when they experience mental health issues related to their diet.

“A well-balanced diet tailored to dogs and cats displaying stress-related symptoms can help maintain stability in dogs’ gastrointestinal microbiome, cats’ urinary health and overall wellbeing for both. It can play a vital role in stress management.

“Pet parents looking to ease their pet’s stress should consider a multifaceted approach, with nutrition a key pillar of their care routine.

“By understanding the affect of diet on stress-related behaviours and health concerns, we can take steps to ensure our pets lead happier, healthier lives.”

It's important to note dogs have a gut-brain connection that plays a significant role in stress, with imbalances in gut bacteria worsening anxiety symptoms. Stress in cats has been closely linked to urinary health concerns as excess minerals in the diet can encourage the formation of crystals in the urine, potentially leading to discomfort and possibly a blocked bladder.

Fyvie runs us through the symptoms to look out for and what to do to prevent them.

Stress in dogs can manifest in different ways, impacting their behaviour and physical health. See which changes you need to make to get tails wagging again.
Image: Supplied

STRESS SYMPTOMS IN DOGS

  • Excessive barking — Dogs may vocalise more when they feel anxious or unsettled.
  • Unusual behaviour — Chewing, digging, or scratching at doors and furniture can be a sign of stress.
  • Restlessness — Pacing or difficulty settling down often indicates underlying anxiety.
  • Digestive issues — Stress can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to diarrhoea, bloating or affecting motility.

STRESS SYMPTOMS IN CATS

  • Changes in litter box habits — Urinating outside the litter box can indicate a stress-related urinary issue.
  • Frequent or painful urination — Stress can contribute to urinary tract discomfort and bladder inflammation.
  • Overgrooming — Cats may lick themselves excessively, especially over the irritated area, sometimes leading to hair loss.
  • Hiding or withdrawal — A stressed cat may become less social and seek out secluded areas.

HOW NUTRITION SUPPORTS STRESS MANAGEMENT

A diet designed for stress-prone pets incorporates key nutrients that help promote a sense of calm while supporting digestive health in dogs and urinary health in cats. Some essential elements to look for in stress-supporting pet nutrition include:

  • Milk protein hydrolysate — Certain proteins have calming properties that can help manage anxiety in dogs and cats.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants — The nutrients support brain function and reduce inflammation, benefiting digestive and urinary health.
  • L-tryptophan — The amino acid helps regulate mood and is particularly beneficial for cats with stress-related urinary concerns.

HOLISTIC APPROACH TO REDUCING STRESS IN PETS

While nutrition plays a significant role, managing stress in pets requires a comprehensive approach. Pet parents can provide support by incorporating calming techniques such as:

  • Routine and predictability — Keeping a consistent schedule for feeding, exercise and rest can help reduce anxiety.
  • Environmental enrichment — Providing interactive toys, safe spaces and mental stimulation can keep pets engaged and lower stress levels.
  • Physical activity — Regular exercise, including walks and playtime, helps release pent-up energy and reduces anxiety.
  • Veterinary guidance — If your pet is experiencing chronic stress, consulting your veterinarian can help identify underlying issues and potential dietary or behavioural interventions.

