Much like their owners, pets can experience stress rooted in their health and wellbeing.
According to Hill's Pet Nutrition senior veterinary affairs manager Dr Guy Fyvie, it is important to manage your pet's stress and support them when they experience mental health issues related to their diet.
“A well-balanced diet tailored to dogs and cats displaying stress-related symptoms can help maintain stability in dogs’ gastrointestinal microbiome, cats’ urinary health and overall wellbeing for both. It can play a vital role in stress management.
“Pet parents looking to ease their pet’s stress should consider a multifaceted approach, with nutrition a key pillar of their care routine.
“By understanding the affect of diet on stress-related behaviours and health concerns, we can take steps to ensure our pets lead happier, healthier lives.”
Is your pet’s diet causing them stress? Cheer them with these eating tips
Don’t let your fur baby’s dietary requirements leave them barking all night or going crazy in their litter box
Image: Supplied
Much like their owners, pets can experience stress rooted in their health and wellbeing.
According to Hill's Pet Nutrition senior veterinary affairs manager Dr Guy Fyvie, it is important to manage your pet's stress and support them when they experience mental health issues related to their diet.
“A well-balanced diet tailored to dogs and cats displaying stress-related symptoms can help maintain stability in dogs’ gastrointestinal microbiome, cats’ urinary health and overall wellbeing for both. It can play a vital role in stress management.
“Pet parents looking to ease their pet’s stress should consider a multifaceted approach, with nutrition a key pillar of their care routine.
“By understanding the affect of diet on stress-related behaviours and health concerns, we can take steps to ensure our pets lead happier, healthier lives.”
It's important to note dogs have a gut-brain connection that plays a significant role in stress, with imbalances in gut bacteria worsening anxiety symptoms. Stress in cats has been closely linked to urinary health concerns as excess minerals in the diet can encourage the formation of crystals in the urine, potentially leading to discomfort and possibly a blocked bladder.
Fyvie runs us through the symptoms to look out for and what to do to prevent them.
Image: Supplied
STRESS SYMPTOMS IN DOGS
STRESS SYMPTOMS IN CATS
Six ways to keep your fur babies safe and happy during the festive season
HOW NUTRITION SUPPORTS STRESS MANAGEMENT
A diet designed for stress-prone pets incorporates key nutrients that help promote a sense of calm while supporting digestive health in dogs and urinary health in cats. Some essential elements to look for in stress-supporting pet nutrition include:
HOLISTIC APPROACH TO REDUCING STRESS IN PETS
While nutrition plays a significant role, managing stress in pets requires a comprehensive approach. Pet parents can provide support by incorporating calming techniques such as:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
MONIQUE VERDUYN | Why dogs break your heart (and fix it too)
Get your paws-ports ready: pet-related travels in SA and abroad
From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos