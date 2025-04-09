Lifestyle

Study reveals millennials & Gen Z are head over heels for AI dating profiles

Don't let your next bae be made of bits and bytes; here are some tips to avoid getting duped by fake accounts

09 April 2025 - 15:24 By Staff Reporter
The AI profiles used to test respondents.
Image: Supplied

With all sorts of swindlers running amok on Tinder, Bumble and other such apps, it's common to see young people sharing romance tragedies on the trending “story time” challenges on TikTok and X. However, millennials and Gen Z are not the only ones having a hard time finding love online.

In a recent study by Pour Moi, more than 62% of people cannot discern real people on dating profiles vs the growing problem of AI accounts.

Noticing an uptick in adults turning to dating profiles for their next potential love match, the company was curious about how well users of the platforms could weed out AI profiles and how often they've been catfished.

Marketing manager at Pour Moi, Marina Nicoli, said they conducted the research to instil confidence in their clientele. “With the rise of AI and catfishing, we want to ensure our customers don’t get their confidence knocked down by time wasters.”

65% didn’t notice this was an AI-generated profile.
Image: Supplied
67% failed to identify this profile as AI.
Image: Supplied

Nicoli's 3,000-person global study aimed to demonstrate how easy it is to mistake a fake profile for a real one. When shown a selection of profiles, 60% classified as “real” and 40% as AI-generated, 57% of study participants believed they could spot a fake dating profile if they came across one. However, when presented with 10 profiles made up of six authentic and four AI-generated accounts, 62% failed to identify the fakes.

The younger generation of adults (18-24) backed themselves the most regarding AI-spotting abilities, with 72% confidently believing they could do so. Yet, more than half (55%) didn’t select the AI images when confronted with them. The 55+ age group struggled the most, with 32% believing all profiles were real, making them the most vulnerable to deception. 

Here are Nicoli's tips on how to navigate online dating to avoid your next bae being a byte:

  1. Look out for inconsistencies in photos and text, run reverse image searches and trust your instincts if something feels off. As much as we want to believe in a fairy-tale romance, it’s always better to approach online love with a mix of optimism and caution.
  2. Ask to add them on social media. Though there may be more images on there that are AI-generated, you will soon get an idea of whether they have a close group of friends and family and a general understanding of who they are.
  3. Zoom in on the images. Images that have been artificially crafted often feature lots of freckles, super bright eyes and often blurred/soft edges that can look like a gentle filter. Looking for these telltale signs can be helpful.

 

