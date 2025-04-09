They've also secured the assistance of medical response team Princemed EMS.
Makeke said they have arranged accommodation for the cyclists in Cape Town and fun activities for them to experience in the Mother City.
They will then hop on an aeroplane to fly from the Cape to Gauteng.
“We have arranged accommodation for them at one of our venues in Soweto to enjoy their stay there, to rest and enjoy things for a couple of days before we drive them back to Limpopo,” said Makeke.
The trio are keen to start a bike club in their community on their return home, saying they'd like to show other young men that there are alternatives to social ills like drugs. A crowdfunding page has been opened for this goal.
Limpopo sport, arts and culture MEC Funani Jerry Maseko has extended his support to them, commending their “passion, perseverance and spirit of unity”.
Urging the youth to embrace healthy lifestyles and set goals, Maseko said: “Let this ride be a message to all young people that your background does not define your ambitions. Dream big, and ride on.”
TimesLIVE
Trendsetting TikTok trio peddling from Limpopo to Cape Town
Youngsters' bold adventure is winning support from the public, sponsors and even Limpopo's sports MEC
Image: Gauta BMX on TIKtok
Three Limpopo men cycling 1,700km from Burgersfort to Cape Town say they are doing so for the adventure, and with the hope of encouraging other youth to join them in sheer enjoyment of healthy activity.
Gauta Mahlakoane, 22, Karabo Mokoo, 21, and Maxwell Ndou, 24, began their journey on April 2, without funding or backup.
Mahlakoane's chronicling of their ride on TikTok has seen them go viral on social media platforms. They've since won the support of DJ Karri, sponsorship from a hotel group and the greetings of many well-wishes from strangers along the route.
Before this, they were mocked when they voiced their goal of the cross-country ride, the cyclists told TimesLIVE.
They had discussed the trip three weeks ago, and Mahlakoane shared a post on social media saying they would be riding to Cape Town on their bicycles.
“We took this trip more seriously when we saw we were getting a lot of negative responses from the public, telling us that it would be impossible to reach Cape Town with our bikes. We then told ourselves that we are going to achieve it and raise awareness among other young men about the fun of cycling,” said Mahlakoane.
The trio are not professional cyclists; they simply ride for fun. Before this expedition, they had done a few rides of under 200km. Their goal when they set out was to achieve 150km per day on their cross-country ride. Armed with only basic necessities, they've since crossed the halfway mark.
Minister Solly Malatsi pushes for TikTok to pay SA content creators
On the first leg of the trip, they stopped to sleep at police stations and petrol stations close to the road for their safety at night.
“We've experienced challenges along our journey”, Mokoo acknowledged. This included bad weather conditions, being stopped by the police for cycling on a freeway and the physical toll of long-distance cycling.
“The Matenji Boutique Hotel group assisted us when we were passing Gauteng with clothing, food, water and with our bike tyres. They've helped us a lot since.”
Hotelier Mmetla Makeke told TimesLIVE he was inspired to escort them to Cape Town in support of their bike club initiative, and his wish was that they could have a safe journey on the road.
“We began following them on social media and saw the boys were travelling with no sponsorships, and no proper cycling gear or medical support on the road.
“We've donated proper clothing for them, food and other necessities and are helping with accommodation,” he said.
Image: Mmetla Makeke
