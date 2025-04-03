Farmhouse 58 — R540, Kromdraai Road, Krugersdorp
Farmhouse 58, in the sprawling Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, offers a serene escape from the relentless pace of modern life. This repurposed farmhouse, the first of its kind in the Kromdraai Valley, provides a sanctuary to rest, reboot and recharge. Its simple yet luxurious accommodation, coupled with dining, gathering and wellness facilities, create an ideal environment for those seeking respite. Surrounded by 45,000ha of natural and cultural heritage, Farmhouse 58 allows guests to immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of the highveld.
The focus is on fresh, locally sourced meals using produce from the regenerative gardens and artisanal suppliers. You can choose to dine in The Shed, a converted farm storeroom; The Lapa, an open-air lounge with bar and sunset views; or Joe’s Boma, featuring a wood-fired oven. There’s a variety of treatments and therapies, facilities for physical fitness such as an outdoor gym, hiking trails, a CrossFit course, cycling facilities, a sauna, ice baths, outdoor showers and a shala for yoga and group activities.
A sweet escape
Unplug at these exclusive restaurants and retreats for a renewed lease on life
Image: Supplied
The idea of escaping has been on my mind lately. I jumped from a stable nine-to-five into freelancing about four months ago and the adjustment has been a journey. With barely three months into 2025, I can already feel burnout creeping in — and I’m not alone in this.
A lot of us are fuelled by anxiety and motivated by not wanting to fail in all the areas of our lives, so we find ourselves caught in a cycle of hustle and bustle. Now and again we need a new perspective. A time to reset, recalibrate and refresh.
Getting a renewed sense of purpose can start from something as simple as a dinner where you can connect with strangers. Here are a few ideas.
Reverie Social Table — 226A Lower Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town
Cape Town’s Reverie Social Table has become known for its no-phone policy. The restaurant is a recent one star winner at the 2025 Eat Out Awards and before that won for sustainability at the Luxe Restaurant Awards.
“During our media launch just before the restaurant opened, I mentioned it’s a space where you can put away your phone, switch off from the world and just be present and connect with the people around you,” said head chef and owner Julia Hattingh. It stuck.
“It became a thing, but after the first course, most guests forget about their phones — it’s refreshing to see.”
Image: Supplied
Reverie offers an 18-seater dinner table made up of bookings by people from all walks of life. “We get a mix of people on any given evening: from solo travellers to travel buddies, couples and friends,” said Hattingh. The restaurant offers a five-course dining experience with wine pairing.
The escapism, according to Hattingh, is that you don’t have to overthink anything while you’re there. “We make so many decisions every day, so at Reverie you don’t have to decide anything except for these two questions: ‘Do you want to come?’ and ‘Do you want more wine?’ It’s also the diverse patrons who visit and the chance to connect with someone from a different culture that make the escape.”
Image: Supplied
Light House Holistic — The Barracks, 50 Bree Street, Cape Town city centre
If burnout is imminent, pop in to Light House Holistic for a transformative lesson in yoga and meditation. It’s a rooftop sanctuary in the buzz of the Cape Town CBD, offering a unique urban retreat. The space boasts a sunlit studio for daily classes, a rooftop garden with breathtaking mountain views, a relaxing lounge with terraces and a refreshing salt water pool.
Upcoming courses and classes include an introduction to Ashtanga yoga, a Shamanic breathwork and sound healing journey and events on equinoxes and solstices, and new moon rituals. They also collaborate with organisations such as the Cape Town Men’s Group for counselling and to provide a safe space for patrons. Light House Holistic is deeply rooted in honouring the natural world, drawing inspiration from the surrounding elements in its diverse class offerings. This rooftop oasis offers a serene escape from the city’s bustle, giving you the space to reconnect with yourself and the natural rhythms of life.
Image: Supplied
Farmhouse 58 — R540, Kromdraai Road, Krugersdorp
Farmhouse 58, in the sprawling Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, offers a serene escape from the relentless pace of modern life. This repurposed farmhouse, the first of its kind in the Kromdraai Valley, provides a sanctuary to rest, reboot and recharge. Its simple yet luxurious accommodation, coupled with dining, gathering and wellness facilities, create an ideal environment for those seeking respite. Surrounded by 45,000ha of natural and cultural heritage, Farmhouse 58 allows guests to immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of the highveld.
The focus is on fresh, locally sourced meals using produce from the regenerative gardens and artisanal suppliers. You can choose to dine in The Shed, a converted farm storeroom; The Lapa, an open-air lounge with bar and sunset views; or Joe’s Boma, featuring a wood-fired oven. There’s a variety of treatments and therapies, facilities for physical fitness such as an outdoor gym, hiking trails, a CrossFit course, cycling facilities, a sauna, ice baths, outdoor showers and a shala for yoga and group activities.
Image: Supplied
Kamala Karoo Sanctuary — 33 Bain Street, Barrydale
Terry de Vries’ vision for Kamala Karoo Sanctuary was to create a safe space for those seeking rejuvenation and a fresh, renewed lease on life. As a labyrinth expert, yoga teacher and sound healer, she encourages guests to “become quiet. Drop into your heart. Listen. Let silence be your teacher”. Kamala Karoo is in the vast, tranquil Klein Karoo, where you’ll be spoilt with spectacular views of nature on the 5,500m2 property.
Amenities include a yoga studio, an 11-circuit rose quartz labyrinth, a fire pit, a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor infrared sauna and shower, an esoteric library and a fully equipped kitchen that provides locally sourced, vegetarian meals.
A popular retreat option is the weekender that uses labyrinth walks as a meditative practice to access inner wisdom and presence, complemented by a cacao ceremony and mandala art.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Get your paws-ports ready: pet-related travels in SA and abroad
Finding freedom and tipples on Corona Island
Taxi to the Tankwa Karoo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos