It's Global Work from Home Day — here's what more bosses need to consider

While April might be celebrated for Eid and Easter, workaholics might be happy to hear that April 10 is Global Work from Home Day. Since 2019, the day has been earmarked as an opportunity to celebrate the pros of working from home while also looking at the challenges.
Recent figures from CareerJunction’s Employment Insights Report for the fourth quarter of 2024 show that remote job listings in South Africa declined from 4.3% in 2023 to 3.7% last year. The technology sector remains a key outlier, with 11.5% of roles still offering remote flexibility, driven by a sustained shortage of talent and heightened global demand.
Organisations are reassessing their workplace strategies to balance operational needs with employee wellbeing. Inge Lawrence from Bizmod says returning to the office is not going back to the way things used to be but rather about reshaping the workplace to meet today’s needs. “Organisations are seeking a hybrid model that supports both performance and employees, relooking how and where work occurs.”
Evaluating the shift: Benefits and risks
The transition back to physical workspaces brings measurable benefits — enhanced collaboration, more effective mentorship and stronger organisational culture. However, the challenges include increased commutes or commuting time, potential disruption to work-life balance and reduced flexibility.
Best practices for a sustainable return
Lawrence advises a deliberate and data-informed approach to return-to-office (RTO) strategies:
- Prioritise employee wellbeing: Cultivate an inclusive and engaging environment.
- Maintain hybrid options: Flexibility remains essential for attracting and retaining talent.
- Enhance internal communication: Open dialogue creates trust and clarity.
- Use workforce data strategically: Insightful policies support adaptability.
Building a responsive future
Organisations must focus on practical enablers to streamline this transition:
- Define clear, achievable goals to prevent burnout.
- Rebuild interpersonal connections through face-to-face collaboration.
- Reinforce the value of office presence through mentorship and visibility.
- Stay agile by incorporating employee feedback into RTO plans.
Lawrence concludes: “As workplace models continue to evolve, the focus is shifting from place to purpose. While the office remains a vital space for innovation and collaboration, the future of work lies in responsiveness and balance.”
Visit the Bizmod website for more information.
It's Global Work from Home Day — here's what more bosses need to consider
The day celebrates the pros and cons of working from home and hybrid solutions
Image: Supplied
While April might be celebrated for Eid and Easter, workaholics might be happy to hear that April 10 is Global Work from Home Day. Since 2019, the day has been earmarked as an opportunity to celebrate the pros of working from home while also looking at the challenges.
Recent figures from CareerJunction’s Employment Insights Report for the fourth quarter of 2024 show that remote job listings in South Africa declined from 4.3% in 2023 to 3.7% last year. The technology sector remains a key outlier, with 11.5% of roles still offering remote flexibility, driven by a sustained shortage of talent and heightened global demand.
Organisations are reassessing their workplace strategies to balance operational needs with employee wellbeing. Inge Lawrence from Bizmod says returning to the office is not going back to the way things used to be but rather about reshaping the workplace to meet today’s needs. “Organisations are seeking a hybrid model that supports both performance and employees, relooking how and where work occurs.”
Evaluating the shift: Benefits and risks
The transition back to physical workspaces brings measurable benefits — enhanced collaboration, more effective mentorship and stronger organisational culture. However, the challenges include increased commutes or commuting time, potential disruption to work-life balance and reduced flexibility.
Best practices for a sustainable return
Lawrence advises a deliberate and data-informed approach to return-to-office (RTO) strategies:
Building a responsive future
Organisations must focus on practical enablers to streamline this transition:
Lawrence concludes: “As workplace models continue to evolve, the focus is shifting from place to purpose. While the office remains a vital space for innovation and collaboration, the future of work lies in responsiveness and balance.”
Visit the Bizmod website for more information.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
EXPLAINED | Safety for all in public bathrooms
My teacher, my inspiration: Seven celebs share memories of their dads
The art of falling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos