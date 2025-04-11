Lifestyle

5 ways to help you rock an all day beauty glow from work to play

Here are expert tips on how to use minimal effort for the perfect glam that lasts all day

11 April 2025 - 10:50 By Lifestyle Reporter
Stars including Rihanna are famed for their beauty looks that go from work to play.
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA

While it would be fun to embrace a morning routine similar to that of Euphoria's viral version, one often does not have the time to put effort into a look that can last the entire day.

This has been an issue for women looking to staying fresh throughout the day, similarly to stars including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi, who have shared how they move from work to play with ease.

The Gold Series, which extended its range into bodycare and beauty, shared tips on how women can go from corporate slay to queen of the night with minimal effort.

REFRESH YOUR MAKEUP

A quick makeup refresh can work wonders to keep your look fresh and glowing all day. Start by adding a touch of highlighter to your cheekbones and under your brows to bring back a radiant glow.

You don’t need to start from scratch as a few quick strokes can make all the difference. Choose a vibrant shade, swipe it on and you’ll instantly look more polished and ready for whatever the night brings.

Top tip: A bold lipstick is your best friend.

SWITCH UP YOUR HAIRSTYLE

What starts as a tidy office ponytail can easily transform into an elegant, sleek look for the night. A few loose curls or a high ponytail with a complementary hair accessory can easily help you transition from boardroom to dance floor.

HYDRATE AND GLOW

The secret to looking and feeling luxurious all day long? A rich, silky lotion that provides deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and radiant. A quick rub on your arms and legs and you’ll be ready to shine at any event. Make sure to pick a lotion with a long-lasting scent that adds a delicate touch of elegance.

CHANGE ACCESSORIES

Accessories can take your look from day to night in an instant. Trade your simple, everyday studs for bold statement earrings that pop. Big hoops, sparkly studs or chunky drop earrings will add an instant touch of glamour to your look. Small but powerful changes will make you feel like you’re ready for any occasion, no matter the time of day.

Top tip: Swap your day bag for a fun, fashionable clutch or crossbody to instantly elevate your look.

ADD A LITTLE FRAGRANCE

A spritz of your favourite fragrance on your wrists and neck is all you need to feel fresh and fabulous. Keep it in your bag for quick touch-ups as you switch from day mode to night mode.

