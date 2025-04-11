While it would be fun to embrace a morning routine similar to that of Euphoria's viral version, one often does not have the time to put effort into a look that can last the entire day.
This has been an issue for women looking to staying fresh throughout the day, similarly to stars including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi, who have shared how they move from work to play with ease.
The Gold Series, which extended its range into bodycare and beauty, shared tips on how women can go from corporate slay to queen of the night with minimal effort.
REFRESH YOUR MAKEUP
A quick makeup refresh can work wonders to keep your look fresh and glowing all day. Start by adding a touch of highlighter to your cheekbones and under your brows to bring back a radiant glow.
You don’t need to start from scratch as a few quick strokes can make all the difference. Choose a vibrant shade, swipe it on and you’ll instantly look more polished and ready for whatever the night brings.
Top tip: A bold lipstick is your best friend.
5 ways to help you rock an all day beauty glow from work to play
Here are expert tips on how to use minimal effort for the perfect glam that lasts all day
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA
While it would be fun to embrace a morning routine similar to that of Euphoria's viral version, one often does not have the time to put effort into a look that can last the entire day.
This has been an issue for women looking to staying fresh throughout the day, similarly to stars including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi, who have shared how they move from work to play with ease.
The Gold Series, which extended its range into bodycare and beauty, shared tips on how women can go from corporate slay to queen of the night with minimal effort.
REFRESH YOUR MAKEUP
A quick makeup refresh can work wonders to keep your look fresh and glowing all day. Start by adding a touch of highlighter to your cheekbones and under your brows to bring back a radiant glow.
You don’t need to start from scratch as a few quick strokes can make all the difference. Choose a vibrant shade, swipe it on and you’ll instantly look more polished and ready for whatever the night brings.
Top tip: A bold lipstick is your best friend.
Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow
SWITCH UP YOUR HAIRSTYLE
What starts as a tidy office ponytail can easily transform into an elegant, sleek look for the night. A few loose curls or a high ponytail with a complementary hair accessory can easily help you transition from boardroom to dance floor.
HYDRATE AND GLOW
The secret to looking and feeling luxurious all day long? A rich, silky lotion that provides deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and radiant. A quick rub on your arms and legs and you’ll be ready to shine at any event. Make sure to pick a lotion with a long-lasting scent that adds a delicate touch of elegance.
CHANGE ACCESSORIES
Accessories can take your look from day to night in an instant. Trade your simple, everyday studs for bold statement earrings that pop. Big hoops, sparkly studs or chunky drop earrings will add an instant touch of glamour to your look. Small but powerful changes will make you feel like you’re ready for any occasion, no matter the time of day.
Top tip: Swap your day bag for a fun, fashionable clutch or crossbody to instantly elevate your look.
ADD A LITTLE FRAGRANCE
A spritz of your favourite fragrance on your wrists and neck is all you need to feel fresh and fabulous. Keep it in your bag for quick touch-ups as you switch from day mode to night mode.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
How to rock workwear like 'The Mother' of basketball, Kim Mulkey
From blush blindness to foundation, how to get beauty right
Makeup for men: Tips to help you nail contouring or shape your lineup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos