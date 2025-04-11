Lifestyle

Bathabile Dlamini sets the record straight about her latest glow-up

Former ANCWL leader undergoes anti-ageing procedure to smooth out wrinkles

11 April 2025 - 15:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini undergoes a wrinkle-relaxing injection procedure.
Former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini undergoes a wrinkle-relaxing injection procedure.
Image: Screenshot/ drsandidyonase

Former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has joined the list of South African politicians focusing on their health and beauty.

In a recent Instagram video by Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics, Dlamini was seen undergoing a wrinkle-relaxing injection treatment to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. According to the clinic, the non-invasive procedure aims to provide a more youthful appearance without surgery.

These injections work by temporarily relaxing the facial muscles responsible for creating expression lines, resulting in a more youthful and refreshed appearance,” the post read.

🏩Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics on Instagram: "Wrinkle relaxing injections, have revolutionized the field of anti-aging treatments, offering a non-invasive solution to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. These injections work by temporarily relaxing the facial muscles responsible for creating expression lines, resulting in a more youthful and refreshed appearance. Well done to Mama Bathabile for being consistent in her skincare journey throughout the years. ✨️👌🏽 Let's help you feel confident in your own skin! Don't wait - book your appointment now! OFFICES: 📍Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics 𝟑𝟖𝟓 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐊𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT ~ Call/WhatsApp OR book online via our website. ☎️(𝟎𝟕𝟏)𝟑𝟐𝟒-𝟏𝟒𝟎𝟕⁣ / (010) 054-9821/ 010 510 3656 🌐www.drsandiaesthetics.co.za 🕝𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 : 𝐌𝐨𝐧 - 𝐒𝐚𝐭 𝟗𝐡𝟎𝟎𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟔𝐡𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦, 𝗪𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 & 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 #Wrinkles #WrinkleRelaxing #FrownLines #FineLines #Antiaging #SmoothSkin #SkinByDrSandi #DrSandi #DrSandiDyonase #DrSandiSkincare #DrSandiAesthetics #MedicalAesthetics"

TimesLIVE reached out to Dlamini to learn more about her procedure, however she refused to comment.

“I must express my discomfort with the focus on my personal life, particularly the aspects you mentioned,” she said. “It’s crucial to acknowledge that the narratives surrounding African women often highlight our experiences in government, and I find it concerning when that perspective extends to our personal lives after leaving office.

“Your journey continues to do what patriarchy and misogyny has done to me and I really don’t want to retaliate through you, maybe because thinking that you have been sent by men or women that have changed and adopted an attitude to ridicule me.”

She added: “Where were you if you really cared for me when I was going through commissions of inquiry cases and R2m fines? Where were you when the post office struggled to pay grants, as I had said before?”

In 2022, the state proved that the former social development minister was guilty of perjury for allegedly giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis. 

Dlamini is not the only politician prioritising her looks. Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, 55, has shared her beauty secrets with the public, revealing her favourite health and beauty products from Forever. She invited those interested in learning about the products to contact her.

“In case you've been wondering how I keep fit with no sickness or disease, I enjoy my aloe gel in the morning. I use aloe heat before I exercise; it is very smooth, and you don't have to rub it in; you just apply it,” Mkhwebane said in the video.

“I also use aloe gel in case I get a rash or mosquito bites. I use Forever Tooth Gel for my teeth — no fluoride, no preservatives. All Forever Living aloe vera products don't have preservatives. I use these products myself, and I'm also a business owner. I make extra income. If you're interested, inbox me.”

Meanwhile, former minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu, 66, has taken to social media to document her fitness journey through workout videos, showcasing her commitment to health and wellness.

In one video, she's heard saying “no pain, no gain” as she pushes through a workout. 

“I'm still here and shaping up. Winter bodies are made in summer. Life is what you make of it; your health is what you make of it. Fat does not rest while invading your body. Do not allow it to set in. Get rid of it,” another post read.

READ MORE:

Sassa car-boot heist exposed

Affidavits by former Fidelity cash transport officer allege proper procedure ignored as bags of money diverted in Rosebank basement
News
3 months ago

Bathabile Dlamini must pay R2m for Sassa millions spent on private security

Two others implicated were found to not be liable to reimburse Sassa for the procurement and payment of protections services for non-DSD members
News
3 months ago

Bathabile Dlamini cleared to run for ANC Women's League re-election

The ANC Women’s League is expected to finally sit for its elective conference next month at which its former leader Bathabile Dlamini will, it is ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are the three beaches to avoid in Durban Lifestyle
  2. Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood film imports Lifestyle
  3. Trendsetting TikTok trio peddling from Limpopo to Cape Town Lifestyle
  4. Tyla at Coachella tickets start from R22,366, if you’re lucky to get one Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry's lawyer says his 'life is at stake' on final day of UK security ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gold bolts past key $3,200 mark on dollar slide | Reuters
LIVE: The World Court hears Sudan case against United Arab Emirates | REUTERS