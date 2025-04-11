Lifestyle

'We could wind it up a little bit' – Ciara keen to collaborate with Tyla

11 April 2025 - 13:33
Fans are excited about the possibility of Ciara and Tyla teaming up for a track.
Image: Tyla/Ciara/Instagram/Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit)

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of a musical collaboration between Grammy Award-winning stars Ciara and Tyla after Ciara expressed interest in working with the rising South African sensation.

In a recent interview as the cover star of L’Officiel USA, Ciara hinted at her dream collaboration, naming Tyla as someone she’d love to join forces with.

“If I could collab with someone, I think it would be super cool to maybe work with Tyla. I think her music is really infectious and she makes people dance through her music, and for me it's really important to make the world dance,” said Ciara.

“I think me and Tyla could wind it up a little bit, you know, do a little something, something together. It could be cute,” she added with a smile.

The thought of Ciara’s sleek R&B/pop vocals blending with Tyla’s Afrobeat-infused sound has fans across the globe envisioning a chart-topping anthem.

On social media, fans were quick to react. Diane Scholtz commented on Facebook: “I can picture and hear their song going viral.”

Another fan, Nokanyo Xakana, said, “Perfect combo, my favourite artists — both of them.”

Tyla, born Tyla Laura Seethal, has become one of the most exciting new voices in global pop music.

The South African singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner recently made headlines as Pandora’s newest global ambassador, unveiling her debut campaign with the iconic jewellery brand just days before her highly anticipated Coachella debut.

Known for infectious hits like Water and Push 2 Start, Tyla has captivated international audiences with her unique sound and stage presence making her a natural fit for a collaboration with a global icon like Ciara.

Ciara, 39, has maintained an enviable two-decade career, earning numerous Grammy nominations (and one win), launching her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, and collecting a string of platinum records along the way.

She also continues to shine as an actress, most recently starring in the 2023 film adaptation of The Color Purple.

On April 4 Ciara released Ecstasy, the official lead single from her eighth studio album CiCi, accompanied by a visually stunning music video.

A Ciara-Tyla collaboration may not yet be confirmed, but judging by the excitement it’s already generating, fans are more than ready. If the two artists do decide to “wind it up,” as Ciara playfully teased, it might just be the dance anthem the world didn’t know it was waiting for.

