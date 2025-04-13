Lifestyle

IN PICS | Comedians recognised at Comics Choice Comedy Awards

13 April 2025 - 16:48 By VELI NHLAPO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards.
Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Stand-up comedians were recognised for their talent at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards ceremony at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on Saturday night. 

Here are some of the moments that were captured by photographer Veli Nhlapo:

Winners of the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Winners of the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sifiso Nene won at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Sifiso Nene won at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mpho Popps with Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Mpho Popps with Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mashabela Galane at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Mashabela Galane at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
King Flat winner of Joe Mafela Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
King Flat winner of Joe Mafela Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sifiso Nene winner choice award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Sifiso Nene winner choice award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

MORE

IN PICS | Thailand celebrates its New Year with water festival

Revellers dressed in colourful shirts and goggles fired water guns at each other at the start of the Thai New Year on Sunday, a festival that is ...
News
1 hour ago

IN PICS | Naples celebrates 2,500 years with massive Easter egg

In a sweet tribute to Naples, the city's famed "Gay-Odin" chocolate factory has unveiled a giant Easter egg as part of the "Napoli Millenaria" ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress

Tyla turned heads at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a black spider-woman style see-through knit dress ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. What's On 7-13 April Lifestyle
  2. From trendsetter to song of the year: DStv Content Creator Awards winners TshisaLIVE
  3. Comedian Churchboy reflects on challenges in his industry TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Bathabile Dlamini sets the record straight about her latest glow-up Lifestyle
  2. Here are the three beaches to avoid in Durban Lifestyle
  3. Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood film imports Lifestyle
  4. LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Is baldness to men what menopause is to women? Lifestyle
  5. Award-winning rapper Doechii teams up with Sadag anxiety campaign Lifestyle

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...