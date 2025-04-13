Stand-up comedians were recognised for their talent at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards ceremony at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Here are some of the moments that were captured by photographer Veli Nhlapo:
IN PICS | Comedians recognised at Comics Choice Comedy Awards
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
