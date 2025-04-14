A sweet celebration: Easter and ethical indulgence go hand in hand at Woolies

As the global demand for chocolate continues to grow, the need for sustainable cocoa farming has never been more critical, particularly with climate change, threatening weather, and destructive plant diseases decimating cocoa crops. These factors, according to J.P. Morgan, have contributed to cocoa shortages globally, leading to a rise in cocoa prices, the primary ingredient in chocolate.

While these challenges leave a bitter taste, it is an opportunity for all to embrace sustainable farming practices if we are to affordably keep the melting sensation of silky-smooth chocolate lingering on our palates.