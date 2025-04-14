Lifestyle

POLL | Will Trump’s tariff war and Chinese TikTok exposés change where you buy luxury goods?

14 April 2025 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags at a pre-auction photo call at Bonhams, Knightsbridge, London.
Image: Gallo/Getty Images

In the wake of Donald Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods, Chinese manufacturers have gone full savage on TikTok — pulling back the curtain on how little it costs to make your favourite luxury items.

From showing Lululemon leggings to “Birkin-style” bags straight from production lines, these TikTokers aren’t just revealing factory secrets — they’re teaching viewers how to cut out the middleman and the markup.

With millions of views and counting, it’s sparked a major conversation: Are we still paying for craftsmanship or just buying the brand hype?

