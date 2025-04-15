A time to be brave with Zulaikha Patel

South Africa is going through a difficult era of child rape, molestation and many other factors. What’s your take on the Cwecwe case?
Image: Nakedi Monyemoratho
It has been nine years since Zulaikha Patel became globally recognised for her stance against discriminatory hair policies at Pretoria Girls High School and she has not slowed down since. As an antiracism activist, Patel has continued her advocacy through literature with My Coily Crowny Hair and her most recent effort, Brave Like Me.
The new book explores her journey as an activist. To learn more, we catch up with Patel on her history of standing up against discrimination, the complexities of being a biracial born-free and what taking a stance is like for young people today.
While your activism gained prominence in 2016, was that incident your first encounter with racism, or had you experienced discriminatory incidents earlier in life that shaped your advocacy work?
My childhood is a huge factor in shaping my activism. 2016 was a year where people knew me but before that a lot of my experiences shaped me to speak about racism. I also faced racism where I thought I’d be accepted on my maternal side because of being different, along with occasional hatred. I wrote about my childhood in my recent book, Brave Like Me, where a reader gets to explore who Zulaikha is and the reasons behind my activism.
What was your experience growing up as a biracial girl, navigating multiple cultural identities and societal expectations, and how did it shape your perspective on diversity and inclusion?
I was born in 2002 and my mom is Ndebele and my dad is Indian. I was compelled to navigate that complexity. I had to learn the complexity of being a born-free of postcolonial South Africa.
I dealt with rejection, racism and anti-blackness in my paternal family, and it informed my understanding of racism. It taught me that even in communities of colour, there is a lot of anti-blackness. I didn’t fit into my paternal side because of my existence, so that allowed me to be socially aware of the country I’m living in.
How did your maternal family navigate your identity as a biracial child, and what role did they play in shaping your understanding of your mixed heritage?
There wasn’t any social awareness at the time. None of them had seen an interracial marriage, so for them it was abnormal. What made it difficult was that I had to grapple with all that racism and hatred.
Your late father is often credited with helping you find your voice. Can you tell us more about how he played that role?
I grew up with my dad. We spent a lot of time together, he always picked me up from school. Through the times I spent with my dad, I was able to have conversations with him and that in itself shaped the person I am today.
Have you always had a voice of your own?
I found my voice along the way. In Brave Like Me I touch on how my dad contributed to finding my voice. Embracing my lineage. I had to learn how to speak up because, in my book, I touch on the first time I spoke publicly when I was in primary school. I touched on how I found the bravery and courage to speak up.
What inspired you to write Brave Like Me'?
I wanted to write a second book after My Coily Crowny Hair because people were eager to get another book. I decided to write about myself so people could get to know the girl behind the voice. This book is much more personal and based on real-life events.
Both of your books are geared towards young children. What is it about this age group that resonates with you?
While I believe that writing books for children helps them in being courageous and brave, they are not only meant for kids but for adults who need to heal from childhood traumas.
