5. GOLD REEF CITY THEME PARK
Tsogo Sun casinos said the Gold Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg is an award-winning family entertainment destination, proudly voted South Africa’s coolest theme park. "Set during the iconic gold rush era, it remains one of Jozi’s most beloved and vibrant attractions for all ages", said Sihle Mthethwa, a regular visitor at Theme Park.
The theme park boasts 16 thrilling rides, seven family friendly rides, and 21 children's rides perfect for adrenaline seekers and little adventurers alike. It also features the popular Jump City Trampoline Park, an underground mine tour, a variety of dining outlets, retail stores and much more.
S'thokozile Zulu, Gold reef city visitor shared her experience and said, "do not miss the 4D theatre, where movies come to life through a multisensory experience. Expect not only 3D visuals but also seat movement and scents that immerse you in every scene". Each ride at Gold Reef City is given a fear factor rating so you can choose anything from the wild Tower of Terror to the gentle Lady Bug ride, for only R295 per person.
Families can extend the fun with a stay at the Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel, which offers cosy, family-friendly accommodation right in the heart of the action.
Another must-see is the Jozi’s story of gold heritage tour. It provides a fascinating look into Johannesburg’s mining history. You will descend 75 metres underground, pan for gold and witness a gold pouring demonstration that brings the city’s roots to life.
TimesLIVE
Egg-citing escapes: where the young and stylish are spending Easter
From a chilly dip to fun acrobatics, here are the top spots you need to try out over the long weekend
Image: Ryan Enslin
With the Easter weekend upon us, young travellers are spoilt for choice when it comes to things to do and places to go. From adrenaline-fuelled zip line adventures to chilled market vibes, the city is buzzing with spots that offer a perfect mix of fun, food, and culture. Whether you’re into art, nature, food or fun, Joburg has something fresh and youthful waiting for you.
In case you did not know, this year the Easter long weekend falls from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. Before you run out of time, here’s a list of five must-see spots to check out this Easter weekend in Johannesburg:
1. ZOO LAKE
A favourite among students, young adults and families, Zoo Lake is the ideal location for a relaxing Easter picnic. Located opposite the Johannesburg Zoo in the leafy suburb of Parkview, the lake features a 1.2km walking path, picnic areas and a charming island which is home to ducks, geese and other birds, confirmed Jenny Moodley, Johannesburg City Park spokesperson. For those looking to stay active, there’s a swimming pool, football and cricket clubs, and even an archery range.
Hungry? Two restaurants, Moyo and Panettone Café, are right on site, offering live music and hearty meals.
Image: Internet
2. THE PLAYGROUND
Taking over from the iconic Neighborgoods Market, according to Graye Olifant, Marketing Lead, the Playground is the ultimate Saturday hotspot for foodies, fashion lovers and all-around creatives. Held weekly on Juta Street, Braamfontein, the market features more than 30 stalls serving gourmet street food, artisanal drinks and handcrafted goods. Live music, art exhibitions and youth-led performances add to the electric atmosphere
The Playground is open every Saturday from 11am-7pm. Entrance is free until 12 noon — thereafter it costs R20pp. Note, this is a cash-free environment.
3. ACROBRANCH MELROSE
For adventure seekers, Acrobranch in Melrose is a must. Tucked inside James and Ethel Grey Park, this outdoor park offers treetop obstacle courses, rope bridges, zip lines and Tarzan swings. Rulê Bodenstein, Marketing Manager at Acrobranch Melrose confirmed to TimesLIVE that there are different course levels based on age and fitness level, making it suitable for both first-timers and thrill-seekers.
4. ROSEBANK SUNDAY MARKET
Spend your Easter Sunday browsing more than 300 market stalls at the Rosebank Mall rooftop. Qhubekani Khumalo, Rosebank Sunday Market Manager said this market is best known for its delicious international street food, from spicy Indian curries to gourmet cheeseburgers, and its selection of handmade crafts, vintage clothing and décor. There’s also live music, a children's play area, a licensed bar and stunning city views.
Every Sunday, the open rooftop parking space transforms into a premier, world-class marketplace. Rosebank Sunday Market is committed to creating a healthy brand, by providing a sustainable platform for traders and a bustling market for consumers of all ages and sizes. Open on Sundays from 9am-4pm.
Image: Mmatumelo Lebjane
5. GOLD REEF CITY THEME PARK
Tsogo Sun casinos said the Gold Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg is an award-winning family entertainment destination, proudly voted South Africa’s coolest theme park. "Set during the iconic gold rush era, it remains one of Jozi’s most beloved and vibrant attractions for all ages", said Sihle Mthethwa, a regular visitor at Theme Park.
The theme park boasts 16 thrilling rides, seven family friendly rides, and 21 children's rides perfect for adrenaline seekers and little adventurers alike. It also features the popular Jump City Trampoline Park, an underground mine tour, a variety of dining outlets, retail stores and much more.
S'thokozile Zulu, Gold reef city visitor shared her experience and said, "do not miss the 4D theatre, where movies come to life through a multisensory experience. Expect not only 3D visuals but also seat movement and scents that immerse you in every scene". Each ride at Gold Reef City is given a fear factor rating so you can choose anything from the wild Tower of Terror to the gentle Lady Bug ride, for only R295 per person.
Families can extend the fun with a stay at the Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel, which offers cosy, family-friendly accommodation right in the heart of the action.
Another must-see is the Jozi’s story of gold heritage tour. It provides a fascinating look into Johannesburg’s mining history. You will descend 75 metres underground, pan for gold and witness a gold pouring demonstration that brings the city’s roots to life.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Finding freedom and tipples on Corona Island
Singer and actress Lucy Tops on what tops her travel pops
A sweet escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos