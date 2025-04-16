What motivated the fabrics, textures and silhouettes decisions for this collection?
Butrym: With every piece, from the shape to the colours and prints, I wanted people to instantly recognise it’s Magda Butrym. Whether it’s a cap, a coat, or a dress, it needed to embody the essence of the brand, the world of Magda Butrym, and feel like owning a true piece of us. I thought of it in terms of key pieces, the ones I personally love and wear all the time, or those my team adores. The beautiful red dress, which feels like wearing a bouquet of red roses, is one of them. I wanted women to recognise our identity at first glance. That was the most important thing, to have every product bloom before their eyes. From clothing to shoes, jewellery, and scarves, there’s so much life and energy in every piece.
Why was Magda Butrym the right designer for this H&M collaboration?
Johannson: Magda is someone whose work we have been following for a long time. Whenever we collaborate with someone, we tend to look for individuals with a strong DNA. Someone where you immediately know the pieces is theirs. That was the case with Magda. Her work is always very strong and very powerful, very feminine and super poetic. I think she stands for something we haven't featured within our collaborations before, this proud, romantic Slavic spirit. She is the first Polish designer we have worked with, and we are excited to be celebrating her. It's always wonderful to collaborate with a female designer, particularly one who has such a strong view of womanhood. We want to use our collaborations to spotlight newer talent and emerging stars, and the established icons of fashion. I think Magda is a new icon.
Magda Butrym talks romantic collaboration with H&M
Designer’s new collaboration with H&M is a love letter to dynamic women
Image: Supplied
Magda Butrym, the Polish designer known for her feminine but rebellious aesthetic, is bringing her signature style to a wider audience through an exclusive collaboration with H&M.
Since launching her eponymous label in 2014, Butrym has been redefining contemporary femininity, blending old world glamour with modern sensuality. Expect sculptural blazers, diaphanous dresses and intricate knitwear, all infused with Butrym’s romantic DNA.
The rose, a cornerstone motif in her design philosophy, blooms across statement pieces, while silk scarves and old school seamed stockings are a nod to vintage inspirations. As the first Polish designer to collaborate with H&M, Butrym sees the collection as a celebration of Polish style.
We chatted to the designer and H&M’s creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson about their journey towards the “Femininity in Bloom” collection.
Image: Supplied
What does it mean to you to collaborate with H&M as a Polish designer?
Butrym: It’s an honour to collaborate with H&M. At first, I couldn't believe I’d been approached because it's very uncommon to have a company that makes luxury ready-to-wear from this region of Europe. There are not many brands, not many designers. Our competitors are the biggest heritage French and English brands. To be recognised by H&M felt like a big honour, given their history of amazing collaborations with the greats of fashion. I remember watching the announcements of past collaborations, and even buying pieces, and it was so hard to imagine then that a designer from Poland would be working with H&M. I am incredibly proud. I hope this serves as inspiration for people around the world, from Polish designers to Brazilian and Chinese designers, and anyone outside the traditional fashion capitals of Paris, London, New York and Milan. I want to show anything is possible, and I think that is such an important and uplifting message.
You took inspiration from your archive for this collection. How did you this?
Butrym: It was a very organic and lovely process. I enjoyed revisiting so many memories. My brand recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. It was very nice, and quite emotional, to have a chance to look back. We thought a lot about what women through those 10 years liked the most, and we thought about ensuring we had contrasts,– a range of different silhouettes, from the short to the oversized, to create something for everyone. The most important thing for me was that every silhouette, every piece, is connected with the brand's past, present and future and that it is timeless. I see the collection as a great present for women all over the world to share in our universe. One of my team said that phrase to me when we began the collaboration and I found it beautiful. When I made the collection, this sentence came back to me many times when we chose the dresses, the products. I was thinking about women all the time, and what they want and desire.
Can you talk about the role of traditional Polish craftsmanship in your designs?
Butrym: At its core, the brand is a love letter to Polish craftsmanship and the soul of Slavic heritage. We collaborate with master artisans across Poland, from the mountain villages of Podhale to the workshops of Silesia, Nowy Targ, and our studio in Warsaw, breathing life into each collection through their extraordinary skills. Every piece carries their handiwork. Intricate knits, delicate embroidery and richly woven textiles, all reinterpreted with a contemporary eye.
Polish pattern-cutting is another pillar of our design process. There’s an unparalleled precision and artistry to it. The collection is our tribute to that legacy, a celebration of Slavic romance in every stitch. That’s why we have celebrated Poland within the collection and campaign. It’s an ode to Slavic romance.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
How did you ensure the Magda Butrym brand identity remains intact?
Johannson: With every collaboration, we always try to bring the DNA and signature of each designer into every piece. I think we succeeded with this collection. It feels very Magda. every piece is distinctly her. There is a certain edge to everything. There’s attention to detail in the choice of fabric and detailing and the features. She is skilled at twisting classically feminine things in a new or unexpected way, such as with her treatment of the rose. She has skilled pattern makers in her studio, Polish talent, and you see that knowledge within the collection, the amazing dresses that are like blooming flowers and petals and the unusual cuts and lines.
How does the collaboration reflect trends in the fashion industry?
Johannson: With our collaborations we don’t think so much about trend as DNA. We want the collections to celebrate the ethos and aesthetic of each individual designer. That’s the priority for us, and I think also for our customers. They want timeless pieces and moments of fashion history.
What was the most rewarding part of the collaboration?
Johannson: We love how Magda is tapping into her heritage, and the collection and campaign celebrates that. I loved visiting her in Warsaw and making the images. I found that very rewarding. It's very inspiring when somebody stands for their history and culture. Magda works in the country where she grew up. She hasn't moved and she's been operating from there for 10 years. There's a strength in that. H&M wants the collaboration process to be one where we can spotlight global talent from well beyond the best-known fashion capital cities. We love working with designers to celebrate their identity and unique points of view.
The collection of womenswear, accessories and jewellery will be available in SA from April 24 at H&M Sandton and online from Superbalist.
From the April 2025 edition of Wanted
