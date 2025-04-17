With her upcoming appearance at this year's Good Life Show, Bettina Campolucci Bordi is set to bring her world-famous flavours from her roots in Denmark, Tanzania and Sweden to blend them with her plant-based dishes and African spices.
Bordi's journey into plant-based cooking began as a personal health choice, which then grew into a genuine passion for sustainability and reducing food waste. She has a massive international following, and at the Good Life Show in Cape Town, she is set to share her passion with South African food lovers. Here's a look at her must-try chickpea recipe that can turn any boring morning into a delectable feast.
A chickpea omelette recipe for a healthy start to your morning
Whether it's for family or friends or a solo breakfast, try this tasty recipe that will give your brekkie a healthy kick
Image: Supplied
With her upcoming appearance at this year's Good Life Show, Bettina Campolucci Bordi is set to bring her world-famous flavours from her roots in Denmark, Tanzania and Sweden to blend them with her plant-based dishes and African spices.
Bordi's journey into plant-based cooking began as a personal health choice, which then grew into a genuine passion for sustainability and reducing food waste. She has a massive international following, and at the Good Life Show in Cape Town, she is set to share her passion with South African food lovers. Here's a look at her must-try chickpea recipe that can turn any boring morning into a delectable feast.
CHICKPEA OMELETTE
Ingredients (makes 1 large omelette, enough for 2 portions)
For the filling:
For the omelette:
For the topping:
Chilli sauce or sriracha (optional)
Method
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Grab a slice of Zola Nene’s delicious boerewors tacos
The quest for perfect pizza
Avo good day: superfruit is back — richer, creamier and tastier than ever
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos