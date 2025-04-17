Lifestyle

A chickpea omelette recipe for a healthy start to your morning

Whether it's for family or friends or a solo breakfast, try this tasty recipe that will give your brekkie a healthy kick

17 April 2025 - 10:35
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Bettina Campolucci Bordi's delectable breakfast recipe.
Image: Supplied

With her upcoming appearance at this year's Good Life Show, Bettina Campolucci Bordi is set to bring her world-famous flavours from her roots in Denmark, Tanzania and Sweden to blend them with her plant-based dishes and African spices.

Bordi's journey into plant-based cooking began as a personal health choice, which then grew into a genuine passion for sustainability and reducing food waste. She has a massive international following, and at the Good Life Show in Cape Town, she is set to share her passion with South African food lovers. Here's a look at her must-try chickpea recipe that can turn any boring morning into a delectable feast.

CHICKPEA OMELETTE

Ingredients (makes 1 large omelette, enough for 2 portions)

For the filling:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/4 head of Chinese leaves (stem lettuce), thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1 tablespoon medium-heat tamari
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 spring onion (scallion), green and thinly sliced

For the omelette:

  • 60g chickpea flour
  • ½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 125ml (½ cup) water

For the topping:

Chilli sauce or sriracha (optional)

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a pan, add the garlic, cabbage and carrots, and fry for 5-10 minutes until soft and golden.
  2. Add the tamari, sesame seeds and sesame oil, then turn off the heat and leave aside.
  3. In a mixing bowl, whisk the omelette ingredients until smooth, then let it stand for 5 minutes.
  4. Heat a non-stick pan, pour in the batter, and sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Cook for a few minutes until air bubbles appear, then flip to the other side and cook until set.
  5. Transfer the omelette to a plate, fill it with the cabbage mixture and some spring onions, then fold over the edges.
  6. Optional: Drizzle with chilli sauce or sriracha for extra heat.

