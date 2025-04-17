Lifestyle

Here's how you can spruce up your home for Easter Weekend

Budget-friendly tips that will have your house guests wishing they could stay longer

17 April 2025 - 11:39 By Staff Writer
Quick tips to give your home a much-needed makeover.
Image: 123RF/Elnur

Whether it's your house or a flat, transforming a space doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Small changes make a difference to the look and feel of the space, which can be achieved by applying simple changes and rearrangements.

Palesa Ramaisa,  Dulux colour expert, shares six décor hacks that can wow your last-minute guests or impress long-awaited arrivals you haven't prepped for yet. 

Small changes make a difference 

Newly painted shutters, window frames and trim can make a huge difference to how your exterior looks and feels. You can use leftover exterior paint colours from a previous project to give your window frames and trims a fresh look. You can also revive your old plant pots with a fresh coat of paint.

Give minimal spaces a pop of colour.
Image: Supplied
Use old paint from a previous project to colour up smaller spaces.
Image: Supplied

Choose simple colours 

A colour palette of two or three hues will help you achieve a polished look without overdoing it. A sleek monochrome colour scheme is a great way to add drama without blowing the budget and makes it easy for you to add colourful décor accents through accessories.

A fresh coat will strengthen timbers and reduce the need to replace old furniture.
Image: Supplied

Cue the colourful accents 

Add a bold pick-me-up with soft furnishings in vibrant paint colours and modern prints such as stripes and florals. A pop of colour adds a distinctive touch to a space — that could be a vibrant rug in a neutral-toned room, a bold-coloured chair in a room with a muted colour scheme or artwork with a contrasting colour palette. 

For traditional homes, give them a high-gloss finish.
Image: Supplied

Give your outdoor furniture some love 

Refreshing your furniture with a new coat of paint every two to three years will help strengthen the timber, reducing the likelihood of needing to replace it with new furniture. As a bonus you’ll have a colourful backdrop for outdoor festivities. 

A small tweak here and there could uplift the look and feel of your home without spending a lot of money. Identify small things you can change in your home by reviving and adding a bit of colour to transform it to a space you will enjoy spending time in. 

Give your door a personality 

A newly painted front door can dramatically change the look of your home. The best colour for a door depends on the style of different house designs and the colour of your exterior paint.

As a guide, traditional homes generally suit high-gloss finishes such as rich red or navy, while modern homes suit more contemporary shades such as warm greys, smoky lilac and teal.

