Spotlight's latest episode looks at a wide variety of entertainment options on big and small screens for Easter weekend.
From the best-selling book of all time comes the greatest story ever told, as beloved author Charles Dickens shares the story of Jesus Christ with his son. Beautifully animated, The King of Kings is directed by Seong-ho Jang and told from a father’s vivid storytelling perspective of the journey of Jesus’s life — from humble beginnings to the ultimate sacrifice — with a spectacular voice cast including Pierce Brosnan, Kenneth Branagh, Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker and Uma Thurman. Don’t miss Spotlight's coverage of the advance screenings for South African audience reactions. On at cinemas.
The cinema release of Sneaks takes us to the basketball court, where we step outside the box where Sneakers come to life ... A pair of kicks is separated on the streets of New York and they must go on an adventure of a lifetime to find each other and be returned to their rightful owner. This family oriented animated movie stars voice actors Martin Lawrence, Anthony Mackie and Chloe Bailey.
For in-house fun this long weekend, a host of some of the best family entertainment is now available to stream on Showmax, including:
- The Famous Five season 1, where five daring explorers discover hidden treasures and unforgettable adventures;
- the ever-popular Despicable Me 4, where Gru’s family has to go on the run; and
- Transformers One, which reveals how Optimus Prime and Megatron become sworn enemies.
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
SPOTLIGHT | The greatest story ever told is now on the big screen
Animation as you've never seen it before, with an all-star cast of voice-overs
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.
Spotlight's latest episode looks at a wide variety of entertainment options on big and small screens for Easter weekend.
From the best-selling book of all time comes the greatest story ever told, as beloved author Charles Dickens shares the story of Jesus Christ with his son. Beautifully animated, The King of Kings is directed by Seong-ho Jang and told from a father’s vivid storytelling perspective of the journey of Jesus’s life — from humble beginnings to the ultimate sacrifice — with a spectacular voice cast including Pierce Brosnan, Kenneth Branagh, Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker and Uma Thurman. Don’t miss Spotlight's coverage of the advance screenings for South African audience reactions. On at cinemas.
The cinema release of Sneaks takes us to the basketball court, where we step outside the box where Sneakers come to life ... A pair of kicks is separated on the streets of New York and they must go on an adventure of a lifetime to find each other and be returned to their rightful owner. This family oriented animated movie stars voice actors Martin Lawrence, Anthony Mackie and Chloe Bailey.
For in-house fun this long weekend, a host of some of the best family entertainment is now available to stream on Showmax, including:
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaways
Stand in line to win The King of Kings movie merchandise hampers by answering a question.
For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 24.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.
WATCH MORE:
SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts boots on the ground
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song and dance
SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers, David Blaine tells you not to copy him, and Tems is on fire in SA
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen, and a gutsy teen features on small screens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos