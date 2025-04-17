Lifestyle

WATCH | Wiseman, Thembinkosi Mthembu and more: Chiefs vs Pirates

17 April 2025 - 10:44 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actors and friends Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Ncube on opposing teams before the derby.
Actors and friends Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Ncube on opposing teams before the derby.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Whether it’s the Buccaneers or Golden Boys, SuperSportBet is cashing in on soccer fever between two of South Africa’s biggest football clubs through Sta' Playa. 

The new feature will allow fans to engage with their favourite team in a new way with slot games such as Bucs Gold Rush and Amakosi Cash. Launched at Soccer City, SuperSportBet MD Grant Greeff said the company was looking to go big with life-changing prizes that include a new house. 

And when it comes to who will take gold at the next derby, celebs and fans were not shy to share their opinions:

MORE

Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates

Amakhosi rally through Duba strike and last-gasp Du Preez goal to keep trophy hopes alive in Nedbank Cup.
Sport
3 days ago

Itu Khune says Chiefs must prioritise Nedbank final in back-to-back Soweto derbies

Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates meet in league clash a week before cup final.
Sport
2 days ago

Why the PSL chose Durban for Nedbank Cup Soweto derby final

Outcry from many in Gauteng about the Chiefs-Pirates final not being at FNB Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

I knew there was something special about these boys: Pirates legend Moloi on Riveiro’s team

‘Where else have you seen Pirates dominating teams and, having lost, Bucs supporters singing?’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket Lifestyle
  2. From the real villains to SA's survivor: 5 things to know about the Titanic Lifestyle
  3. A sweet celebration: Easter and ethical indulgence go hand in hand at Woolies Lifestyle
  4. Here are the three beaches to avoid in Durban Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town International named Africa's best in World Airport Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Climbers shatter speed record in Swiss Alps
Wiseman, Thembinkosi Mthembu and more: Chiefs vs Pirates