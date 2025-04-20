Lifestyle

Fashion

Colours of the season, falling for hue

Usher in the colder months with earthy tones of burgundy, khaki green and mocha brown

20 April 2025 - 00:00 By Jennifer Krug
Usher in the colder months with earthy tones of burgundy, khaki green and mocha brown.
Image: Supplied

1. SKY BLUE

Top, R399, Woolworths

Foschini scarf, R179, Bash

Earrings, R850, Pichulik

Philip Plein coat, R24,190, Farfetch

Sunglasses, R79, Truworths

Sneakers, R1,599, New Balance

Shirt, R769, Zara

H&M beanie, R279, Superbalist

Jacket, R1,299, Mango

Cotton On scarf, R349, Bash

Foschini trousers, R599, Bash

H&M skirt, R379, Superbalist

Bracelet, R2,290, Swarovski

2. SLATE GREY

Shirt, R769, Zara

The Fix skirt, R180, Bash

Sweatshirt, R769, Zara

Iconography dress, R299, Bash

Jacket, R999, Poetry

Trousers, R769, Zara

Earrings, R30, Mr P

H&M trousers, R529, Superbalist

Sunglasses, R229, Cotton On

Socks, R399, Birkenstock

New Balance sneakers, R2,200, Bash

Bag, R1,999, Charles & Keith

Steve Madden heels, R1,499, Bash

Watch, R6,920, Michael Kors

3. MOCHA MOUSSE

Mango cap, R324, Superbalist

Trousers, R1,899, Mango

Koukla dress, R899, YDE

H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist

H&M bodysuit, R249, Superbalist

Boots, R500, Edgars

Scarf, R429, Mango

The Fix top, R100, Bash

Skirt, R460, Truworths

Sneakers, R2,199, adidas

DKNY bag, R5,990, Europa Art

H&M flats, R329, Superbalist

Earrings, R1,250, Pichulik

Jacket, R1,499, Poetry

4. BURGUNDY

H&M skirt, R699, Superbalist

Scarf, R89, Retail Therapy

Mango trousers, R1,299, Superbalist

Raegan top, R849, Forever New

Sunglasses, R399, Aldo

Foschini boots, R899, Bash

Garnet studs, R420, Meraki

H&M jumper, R899, Superbalist

Lelani dress, R2,199, Forever New

Trousers, R2,299, Mango

adidas cap, R500, Bash

Blouse, R899, Poetry

Liana bag, R699, Forever New

Nike sneakers, R2,200, Bash 

5. KHAKI GREEN

Boots, R899, Old Khaki

Belt, R899, Zara

H&M top, R429, Superbalist

Luella blouse, R699, Bash

H&M skirt, R299, Superbalist

Necklace, R279, Zara

Jersey, R599, Woolworths

AllSaints bag, R2,953, ASOS

Skirt, R599, Zara

Beanie, R349, Puma

Dr Martens loafers, R5,499, That Shoe Lady

Country Road scarf, R1,999, Woolworths

Trousers, R4,899, G-Star Raw

Parka, R1,799, Poetry

6. BLACK

H&M dress, R529, Superbalist

Cardigan, R1,399, Forever New

Canvas Studios jumper, R699, Bash

Coat, R2,599, Zara

Iconography trousers, R599, Bash

Dorus Mhor earrings, R450, The Local Edit

Foschini blazer, R799, Bash

Quadro watch, R3,290, Daniel Wellington

Karl Lagerveld flats, R5,990, Europa Art

Anatomy trousers, R1 100, Bash

Heel boots, R2,490, Europa Art

Bag, R399, Ayana

4Flavour hat, R280, YDE

Stockists:

adidas 

ASOS 

Bash 

Birkenstock 

Charles & Keith 

Cotton On 

Daniel Wellington 

Europa Art 

Farfetch 

Forever New 

G-Star Raw 

Mango 

Meraki 

Michael Kors 

Mr Price 

New Balance 

Old Khaki 

Pichulik 

Poetry 

Puma 

Retail Therapy 

Superbalist 

Swarovski 

That Shoe Lady 

The Local Edit 

Truworths 

Woolworths

Young Designers Emporium 

Zara 

