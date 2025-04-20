Colours of the season, falling for hue

1. SKY BLUE
Top, R399, Woolworths
Foschini scarf, R179, Bash
Earrings, R850, Pichulik
Philip Plein coat, R24,190, Farfetch
Sunglasses, R79, Truworths
Sneakers, R1,599, New Balance
Shirt, R769, Zara
H&M beanie, R279, Superbalist
Jacket, R1,299, Mango
Cotton On scarf, R349, Bash
Foschini trousers, R599, Bash
H&M skirt, R379, Superbalist
Bracelet, R2,290, Swarovski
2. SLATE GREY
Shirt, R769, Zara
The Fix skirt, R180, Bash
Sweatshirt, R769, Zara
Iconography dress, R299, Bash
Jacket, R999, Poetry
Trousers, R769, Zara
Earrings, R30, Mr P
H&M trousers, R529, Superbalist
Sunglasses, R229, Cotton On
Socks, R399, Birkenstock
New Balance sneakers, R2,200, Bash
Bag, R1,999, Charles & Keith
Steve Madden heels, R1,499, Bash
Watch, R6,920, Michael Kors
3. MOCHA MOUSSE
Mango cap, R324, Superbalist
Trousers, R1,899, Mango
Koukla dress, R899, YDE
H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist
H&M bodysuit, R249, Superbalist
Boots, R500, Edgars
Scarf, R429, Mango
The Fix top, R100, Bash
Skirt, R460, Truworths
Sneakers, R2,199, adidas
DKNY bag, R5,990, Europa Art
H&M flats, R329, Superbalist
Earrings, R1,250, Pichulik
Jacket, R1,499, Poetry
4. BURGUNDY
H&M skirt, R699, Superbalist
Scarf, R89, Retail Therapy
Mango trousers, R1,299, Superbalist
Raegan top, R849, Forever New
Sunglasses, R399, Aldo
Foschini boots, R899, Bash
Garnet studs, R420, Meraki
H&M jumper, R899, Superbalist
Lelani dress, R2,199, Forever New
Trousers, R2,299, Mango
adidas cap, R500, Bash
Blouse, R899, Poetry
Liana bag, R699, Forever New
Nike sneakers, R2,200, Bash
5. KHAKI GREEN
Boots, R899, Old Khaki
Belt, R899, Zara
H&M top, R429, Superbalist
Luella blouse, R699, Bash
H&M skirt, R299, Superbalist
Necklace, R279, Zara
Jersey, R599, Woolworths
AllSaints bag, R2,953, ASOS
Skirt, R599, Zara
Beanie, R349, Puma
Dr Martens loafers, R5,499, That Shoe Lady
Country Road scarf, R1,999, Woolworths
Trousers, R4,899, G-Star Raw
Parka, R1,799, Poetry
6. BLACK
H&M dress, R529, Superbalist
Cardigan, R1,399, Forever New
Canvas Studios jumper, R699, Bash
Coat, R2,599, Zara
Iconography trousers, R599, Bash
Dorus Mhor earrings, R450, The Local Edit
Foschini blazer, R799, Bash
Quadro watch, R3,290, Daniel Wellington
Karl Lagerveld flats, R5,990, Europa Art
Anatomy trousers, R1 100, Bash
Heel boots, R2,490, Europa Art
Bag, R399, Ayana
4Flavour hat, R280, YDE
Stockists:
adidas
ASOS
Bash
Birkenstock
Charles & Keith
Cotton On
Daniel Wellington
Europa Art
Farfetch
Forever New
G-Star Raw
Mango
Meraki
Michael Kors
Mr Price
New Balance
Old Khaki
Pichulik
Poetry
Puma
Retail Therapy
Superbalist
Swarovski
That Shoe Lady
The Local Edit
Truworths
Woolworths
Young Designers Emporium
Zara
Fashion
Colours of the season, falling for hue
Usher in the colder months with earthy tones of burgundy, khaki green and mocha brown
Image: Supplied
1. SKY BLUE
Top, R399, Woolworths
Foschini scarf, R179, Bash
Earrings, R850, Pichulik
Philip Plein coat, R24,190, Farfetch
Sunglasses, R79, Truworths
Sneakers, R1,599, New Balance
Shirt, R769, Zara
H&M beanie, R279, Superbalist
Jacket, R1,299, Mango
Cotton On scarf, R349, Bash
Foschini trousers, R599, Bash
H&M skirt, R379, Superbalist
Bracelet, R2,290, Swarovski
2. SLATE GREY
Shirt, R769, Zara
The Fix skirt, R180, Bash
Sweatshirt, R769, Zara
Iconography dress, R299, Bash
Jacket, R999, Poetry
Trousers, R769, Zara
Earrings, R30, Mr P
H&M trousers, R529, Superbalist
Sunglasses, R229, Cotton On
Socks, R399, Birkenstock
New Balance sneakers, R2,200, Bash
Bag, R1,999, Charles & Keith
Steve Madden heels, R1,499, Bash
Watch, R6,920, Michael Kors
3. MOCHA MOUSSE
Mango cap, R324, Superbalist
Trousers, R1,899, Mango
Koukla dress, R899, YDE
H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist
H&M bodysuit, R249, Superbalist
Boots, R500, Edgars
Scarf, R429, Mango
The Fix top, R100, Bash
Skirt, R460, Truworths
Sneakers, R2,199, adidas
DKNY bag, R5,990, Europa Art
H&M flats, R329, Superbalist
Earrings, R1,250, Pichulik
Jacket, R1,499, Poetry
4. BURGUNDY
H&M skirt, R699, Superbalist
Scarf, R89, Retail Therapy
Mango trousers, R1,299, Superbalist
Raegan top, R849, Forever New
Sunglasses, R399, Aldo
Foschini boots, R899, Bash
Garnet studs, R420, Meraki
H&M jumper, R899, Superbalist
Lelani dress, R2,199, Forever New
Trousers, R2,299, Mango
adidas cap, R500, Bash
Blouse, R899, Poetry
Liana bag, R699, Forever New
Nike sneakers, R2,200, Bash
5. KHAKI GREEN
Boots, R899, Old Khaki
Belt, R899, Zara
H&M top, R429, Superbalist
Luella blouse, R699, Bash
H&M skirt, R299, Superbalist
Necklace, R279, Zara
Jersey, R599, Woolworths
AllSaints bag, R2,953, ASOS
Skirt, R599, Zara
Beanie, R349, Puma
Dr Martens loafers, R5,499, That Shoe Lady
Country Road scarf, R1,999, Woolworths
Trousers, R4,899, G-Star Raw
Parka, R1,799, Poetry
6. BLACK
H&M dress, R529, Superbalist
Cardigan, R1,399, Forever New
Canvas Studios jumper, R699, Bash
Coat, R2,599, Zara
Iconography trousers, R599, Bash
Dorus Mhor earrings, R450, The Local Edit
Foschini blazer, R799, Bash
Quadro watch, R3,290, Daniel Wellington
Karl Lagerveld flats, R5,990, Europa Art
Anatomy trousers, R1 100, Bash
Heel boots, R2,490, Europa Art
Bag, R399, Ayana
4Flavour hat, R280, YDE
Stockists:
adidas
ASOS
Bash
Birkenstock
Charles & Keith
Cotton On
Daniel Wellington
Europa Art
Farfetch
Forever New
G-Star Raw
Mango
Meraki
Michael Kors
Mr Price
New Balance
Old Khaki
Pichulik
Poetry
Puma
Retail Therapy
Superbalist
Swarovski
That Shoe Lady
The Local Edit
Truworths
Woolworths
Young Designers Emporium
Zara
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
How to rock workwear like 'The Mother' of basketball, Kim Mulkey
Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards
From LV leashes to matching knitwear, it seems fashion has gone to the dogs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos