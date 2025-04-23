Grammy-winning singer Tyla is making waves in the wellness world with a smoothie collaboration for a cause.
The star has partnered with high-end Los Angeles health store Erewhon to launch a limited-edition drink called Bliss by Tyla.
Retailing for $22 (R408.16), , the former Johannesburg resident has announced a portion of the sales will support a South African non-profit, 18twenty8, which promotes higher education and personal development of young women.
With tropical notes of coconut, mango, pineapple, and dragonfruit, the smoothie gets its signature twist from organic hibiscus tea. The ingredients list features premium staples such as Malk organic coconut milk and Vita Coco's organic coconut water with vanilla collagen and dragonfruit coconut cream.
In a promotional video shared on Erewhon’s Instagram page which has racked up more than 432,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, Tyla whips up the colourful drink while championing the cause behind it.
“The Bliss smoothie supports 18twenty8, an organisation in South Africa for girls. So, yeah, get your Bliss smoothie,” says the 22-year-old star.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the NPO for its reaction to the announcement.
Founded in Boston by macrobiotic diet pioneers Aveline and Michio Kushi, Erewhon began as a small food stall rooted in whole grains and organic, seasonal produce.
After relocating to Los Angeles in 1968, the brand took off, and became known for its luxury smoothies and celebrity collaborations.
With Bliss, Tyla joins a growing list of A-listers who’ve released signature smoothies with Erewhon, including Hailey Bieber’s strawberry glaze skin smoothie, Nara Smith’s collagen-infused blend, Sabrina Carpenter’s short 'n sweet and Kendall Jenner’s peachy pick.
Tyla’s R408 Erewhon smoothie — a hit in flavour and empowering young women in SA
Image: Erewhon
