Lifestyle

Tyla’s R408 Erewhon smoothie — a hit in flavour and empowering young women in SA

23 April 2025 - 12:38
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bliss by Tyla is more than a social media hit as it a celebrates flavour, culture and female empowerment.
Bliss by Tyla is more than a social media hit as it a celebrates flavour, culture and female empowerment.
Image: Erewhon

Grammy-winning singer Tyla is making waves in the wellness world with a smoothie collaboration for a cause.

The star has partnered with high-end Los Angeles health store Erewhon to launch a limited-edition drink called Bliss by Tyla.

Retailing for $22 (R408.16), , the former Johannesburg resident has announced a portion of the sales will support a South African non-profit, 18twenty8, which promotes higher education and personal development of young women.

With tropical notes of coconut, mango, pineapple, and dragonfruit, the smoothie gets its signature twist from organic hibiscus tea. The ingredients list features premium staples such as Malk organic coconut milk and Vita Coco's organic coconut water with vanilla collagen and dragonfruit coconut cream.

In a promotional video shared on Erewhon’s Instagram page which has racked up more than 432,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, Tyla whips up the colourful drink while championing the cause behind it.

“The Bliss smoothie supports 18twenty8, an organisation in South Africa for girls. So, yeah, get your Bliss smoothie,” says the 22-year-old star.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the NPO for its reaction to the announcement. 

Founded in Boston by macrobiotic diet pioneers Aveline and Michio Kushi, Erewhon began as a small food stall rooted in whole grains and organic, seasonal produce.

After relocating to Los Angeles in 1968, the brand took off, and became known for its luxury smoothies and celebrity collaborations.

With Bliss, Tyla joins a growing list of A-listers who’ve released signature smoothies with Erewhon, including Hailey Bieber’s strawberry glaze skin smoothie, Nara Smith’s collagen-infused blend, Sabrina Carpenter’s short 'n sweet and Kendall Jenner’s peachy pick.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I think you should stfu' — Tyla on her Coachella outfit being compared to Britney Spears

"Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly. no inspo'."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Grammy winner Tyla on fire at Coachella festival in US

‘Tychella fever’ was all the rage when the SA born singer Tyla made her debut at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'We could wind it up a little bit' – Ciara keen to collaborate with Tyla

Fans are excited about the possibility of Ciara and Tyla teaming up for a track.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Tyla at Coachella tickets start from R22,366, if you’re lucky to get one

Tyla is set to take the stage for her first performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, fulfilling a lifetime dream.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress

Tyla turned heads at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a black spider-woman style see-through knit dress ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Tyla turns heads as FROW-mate to Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week

It was all smiles and poses when paparazzi snapped South Africa's amapiano princess, Tyla seated front row with Anna Wintour.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tyla’s R408 Erewhon smoothie — a hit in flavour and empowering young women in SA Lifestyle
  2. South Africa tops global list for friendliness but locals urge deeper reflection Lifestyle
  3. A sweet celebration: Easter and ethical indulgence go hand in hand at Woolies Lifestyle
  4. Game on: explore FNB’s powerful nav» tools and stand a chance to win Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | The greatest story ever told is now on the big screen Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sabbatical Official Trailer | Drama | Ster-Kinekor
How is a pope chosen? | Reuters