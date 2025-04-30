FREE TO READ | An e-commerce shake-up

Lifestyle

A look at the future of logistics

30 April 2025 - 15:42
A look into the latest issue of Supply Chain Management.
Image: Supplied

Amazon entering the South African e-commerce market is a game-changer. Consumers gain access to a range of new products and retailers to a range of international markets; e-commerce incumbents have a reason to sharpen their strategies and logistics service providers are forced to up their game. In this issue of Supply Chain Management, we explore the implications of Amazon’s South African expansion for stakeholders across the supply chain.  

Another major development is the announcement of reforms to the regulations governing relationships between the public and private sectors, with the goal of facilitating partnerships and investment for crucial infrastructure projects. 

Regulations are also in the spotlight when it comes to road transport, as we look at the benefits of implementing the Road Transport Management System in terms of safety, fleet management and load optimisation. 

Optimisation is also being achieved through automation — a topic we explore in two articles looking at how robots can facilitate smoother product handling and warehouse operations. Speaking of product handling, we look at how rail is reshaping the logistics of perishable produce in Johannesburg, and close off by asking what fruit exporters need to grow the industry.  

Anthony Sharpe, Editor 

