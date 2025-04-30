If you are a lover of white wine, this week might be good news for you. Kicking off on Wednesday are the celebrated days of Sauvignon Blanc that also pop up in the first week of May for New Zealanders.
The April celebrations encourage enjoying local wines — and what better way to do so than sipping award-winning local favourites as a treat?
Top 5 Sauvignon Blancs to wet your whistle
It’s international Sauv Blanc day — here are top local vinos to keep things festive
CONSTANTIA UITSIG
For a fresh vino, look no further than the recent Grand Cru winner of SA’s top 100 wines. The wine is loved for its crisp and tangy notes with a medium body.
ZEVENWACHT Z COLLECTION SAUVIGNON BLANC 2023 (WOODED)
While red wines are often preferred when it comes to wooded wines, Zevenwacht Z serves a refreshing taste that earned it a second place spot in the Top 10 Prescient SA Blanc Report for 2024. Awarded for exceptional quality and flavour, this is the best wine to try if you're looking for a pairing with creamy flavours in sauces or seafood.
DIEMERSDAL WINTER FERMENT SAUVIGNON BLANC 2024
The eight-time FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 winner is in no way slowing down — and with the odds ever in their favour, this year this is definitely a beloved favourite to try. As a winter ferment, it has delivered on strong flavours and quality since its inception in 2017.
MAASTRICHT CONTOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC 2023 (WOODED) (DURBANVILLE)
If you're looking for a celeb favourite, Maastricht was among the top 10 preferred by stars including Andre Rieu, Harry Styles and members of ZZ Top.
FLAGSTONE TREATY TREE CLASSIQUE WHITE SAUVIGNON BLANC SEMILLON 2023
Having a braai? This might be the wine for you. Boasting oaky flavours and citrus fruits, Flagstone received top nods at the Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards, SA Terroir Wine Awards and a Veritas award in 2023.
