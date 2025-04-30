Lifestyle

WATCH | Maps Maponyane, Ponahalo and others talk fashion

30 April 2025 - 08:32 By Thango Ntwasa and lerato maphoso
Guests at this season's showcase at SA Fashion Week.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Local designers gathered in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, to showcase their latest creations for South African Fashion Week, where they honoured the biannual theme of sustainable craftsmanship. With local fashion in the spotlight, we found out what the top attendees were wearing and their thoughts about the show's influence.

