Elevators and bathrooms at the Gala have become just as famous as the exhibited items for the fanfare that they encourage. Especially when stars choose them as the hotspots for acting out. While smoking is a big no-no that breaks New York's Smoke-Free Air Act, designers like Marc Jacobs have taken cheeky snaps in rebellion. This was led by concerns after celebs were caught puffing it up in the bathrooms at the 2017 event.
While selfies have not been not encouraged since 2015, the 2017 case of Kylie Jenner and others snapping secret selfies in the bathroom ruffled the feathers of organisers. In the Met Gala doccie, staffers admit to watching over guests to see if any of them are on their phones instead of networking. And if you thought you would be able to chat up your significant other or plus one at dinner, you thought wrong. The documentary also revealed that spouses are not allowed to sit next to each other.
Since, the event has prohibited anyone under 18 from attending which was a big bummer for child star Maddie Ziegler of Dance Moms fame.
The Met Gala will take place live on Monday.
All you need to know about the 2025 Met Gala
No garlic, no onions and no Tim Gunn — see what themes and rules define the biggest night in fashion
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Every year the streets of New York are filled with a buzz on the first Monday in May to commemorate the Metropolitan Museum of Art's festive fashion exhibition.
Known to those in the know as The Met Gala, the event was the brainchild of former Vogue editrix Diana Vreeland. To match her eccentric shake-up of the museum, she launched its opening exhibitions with a star-studded party featuring the likes of Diana Ross and Jacqueline Kennedy among other celebrities.
Vogue has since taken over the annual event and hosts the fundraising Gala. The event has gone from the most important red carpet to a viral sensation that brings millions to its live event that can either turn you into a fashion icon or an unforgettable meme.
Here's a look at what to expect at this year's big celebration:
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
SUPERFINE TAILORING
The exhibition inside the halls of the museum won't necessarily match what the celebrities entering the building are expected to wear. This year, the gallery's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which commemorates Monica L Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The dress code, however, is “Tailored for You” to inspire sartorial choices that embrace the made-to-measure looks made famous by men's wear design and styling.
HOSTS OF THE NIGHT
Hosts each year are usually an eclectic mix of stars that can help bring attention to the event on the night.
This year they will include rapper A$AP Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who have all earned a status as stylish stars. Their duties as co-chairs are to help curate the guest list, promote the year's theme and also help host arrivals on the night.
A mid-90s tradition being brought back are the co-chairs who will also play a similar role to foster interest in the event and make creative decisions with the main host, Anna Wintour. Some of the co-chairs include South African singer Tyla and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
THE PARTY
As seen in the documentary The First Monday In May, the event's guest list is kept under wraps until the actual night. This also includes who will be performing and what will be happening on the night. Inside information from Vogue revealed that this year's catering will be done by Kwame Onwuachi, who has a penchant for African foods. Multiple reports also claim Wintour has banned three foods from being cooked at the event — garlic, chives and onion — in an attempt to avoid guests having bad breath or messing on their clothes.
THE BANNED LIST
Image: Supplied
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
When it comes to the naughty list, it's not just certain food that Wintour is adverse to but certain people too. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has never been invited again after making comments about the concerning rapid weight loss Kim Kardashian made to fit into an old Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Donald Trump has never made the guest list due to Wintour's reservations that were never fully explained in an interview with James Corden. Former Project Runway host Tim Gunn has had a long-standing beef with Wintour after he made comments about her being carried down a flight of stairs at fashion week.
THE GUEST LIST
While Wintour (and her co-chairs) are responsible for who gets a yes, brands can buy a table and dress their guests for the night. A ticket (or table) costs $75,000 (R1.4m) without guaranteed approval.
Solange Knowles breaks silence on 'elevator attack' incident
RULES OF THE NIGHT
Elevators and bathrooms at the Gala have become just as famous as the exhibited items for the fanfare that they encourage. Especially when stars choose them as the hotspots for acting out. While smoking is a big no-no that breaks New York's Smoke-Free Air Act, designers like Marc Jacobs have taken cheeky snaps in rebellion. This was led by concerns after celebs were caught puffing it up in the bathrooms at the 2017 event.
While selfies have not been not encouraged since 2015, the 2017 case of Kylie Jenner and others snapping secret selfies in the bathroom ruffled the feathers of organisers. In the Met Gala doccie, staffers admit to watching over guests to see if any of them are on their phones instead of networking. And if you thought you would be able to chat up your significant other or plus one at dinner, you thought wrong. The documentary also revealed that spouses are not allowed to sit next to each other.
Since, the event has prohibited anyone under 18 from attending which was a big bummer for child star Maddie Ziegler of Dance Moms fame.
The Met Gala will take place live on Monday.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | Maps Maponyane, Ponahalo and others talk fashion
Tina, Tyla, Melody: Best and worst dressed at Billboard Women in Music awards
From Mzansi to the Met Gala: Tyla stuns at fashion’s top red carpet event
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos