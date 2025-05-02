“I've come out to the world and that makes me happy, but in the same breath scared, because I'm two people. When I go visit back home, I'm a full-on woman who wears skirts, dresses feminine and reserved, because they don't know the real me, but when I'm in the city, I am who I am, a stud and out there. That’s what makes me happy," said Rampodi.
“While I've been fortunate enough to avoid certain challenges, I've observed that public displays of [queer] affection are tolerated in some restaurants but not others, highlighting a need for societal attitudes to evolve and become more inclusive,” Sethabela said .
The Out and Proud show continues to host events, with its next event scheduled for May 31 at Maboneng, Johannesburg. It aims to create safer spaces for LGBTQ+ folk and a more inclusive community.
Breaking barriers, building pride
From events to reality TV, the Out and Proud team tackles the ups and downs of creating inclusivity for queer people
Image: Supplied
Pride is more than just a celebration; it’s a declaration of self-love, acceptance and unity, and these young women from doing just that. Out and Proud founders Thabile Rampodi and Bonolo Sethabela dish on their groundbreaking reality show. The founders sat down with us to share their vision and the inspiration behind the hosting of events and their show that streams on YouTube.
Out and Proud started in 2022. It was initially called The L Word Plus SA, and later changed names due to problems they had with their former co-founder. Rampodi had a dream and wanted to bring it to life, and that's how Sethabela came on board. The show is driven by a pressing need to provide representation and visibility for queer folk.
Rampodi recognised a gap in media representation so she created a platform that would educate and enlighten audiences about the queer experience. In an attempt to educate people on queer terms like fem, studs, stem and so forth, the show strives to be edutaining. “The reality show demonstrates how queer people get along and the importance of pronouns,” says Rampodi, “As a stud my pronouns are she/her. It's about being comfortable, because if someone had to address me as he/him, I would be offended.”
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
From the vibrant streets of Soweto to the trendy neighbourhoods of Maboneng, and even extending to Mpumalanga and the Vaal region, the team has been tirelessly organising events to support their reality show. They bring reputable and renowned celebrities to their audience, such as Khaya Dlala, Hlogi Mash and Kagiso Mogola, among others.
These fundraising efforts have become crucial in ensuring the show’s production continues uninterrupted. Previously, the team faced challenges with their former videographer, who demanded payment upfront before completing the job. The events usually have an attendance of over 700 people, which they have linked to a growing need for queer-friendly spaces to help foster a sense of belonging and pride among the LGBT+ community.
In a heartwarming moment in the show, Sethabela recounted her coming-out story, highlighting the moment when her mother began to notice the frequent visits from her queer friends.
Art imitates life as HEAT Festival sets precedent
“I've come out to the world and that makes me happy, but in the same breath scared, because I'm two people. When I go visit back home, I'm a full-on woman who wears skirts, dresses feminine and reserved, because they don't know the real me, but when I'm in the city, I am who I am, a stud and out there. That’s what makes me happy," said Rampodi.
“While I've been fortunate enough to avoid certain challenges, I've observed that public displays of [queer] affection are tolerated in some restaurants but not others, highlighting a need for societal attitudes to evolve and become more inclusive,” Sethabela said .
The Out and Proud show continues to host events, with its next event scheduled for May 31 at Maboneng, Johannesburg. It aims to create safer spaces for LGBTQ+ folk and a more inclusive community.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
EXPLAINED | Safety for all in public bathrooms
IN PICS | LGBTQ+ community lights up Sandton with Pride Parade
Meet the top model youth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos