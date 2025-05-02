Epic doccie ‘Asteroid Hunters’: inside Earth’s defence against cosmic threats

As Earth hurtles through space at over 100,000km/h, a quiet but profound mission is underway — to shield our world from one of the most unpredictable yet potentially devastating cosmic events: an asteroid impact.

In an unprecedented collaboration, global scientists, emergency response leaders, and media innovators are joining forces to shine a spotlight on planetary defence — a co-ordinated, high-stakes effort to detect, track, and, if necessary, deflect near-Earth objects. Next week, Cape Town will become the epicentre of that conversation as it hosts an international conference (see below) aimed at raising awareness of both the science and the strategy behind this effort.

Planetary defence isn’t about scaring the public — it’s about being prepared. The goal is to identify and track asteroids and comets that come close to Earth’s orbit, analyse the risk they pose, and develop viable methods to prevent a potential impact. This includes early detection systems, international collaboration protocols, emergency response planning, and, if necessary, the deployment of spacecraft capable of deflecting or disrupting hazardous objects.

Among the global voices at the forefront is Leviticus A “LA” Lewis, an expert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency who has worked with NASA on planetary defence since 2010. From space weather to asteroid deflection scenarios, Lewis’s career has spanned the front lines of inter-agency planning and cosmic crisis mitigation.

“There are no current threats of that size to Earth,” Lewis says, referring to the kind of asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 65-million years ago. “But even smaller objects could still cause catastrophic damage. Planetary defence is not about fear. It’s about readiness, communication, and safeguarding humanity’s future.”

To bring this message home, South African audiences will get a rare cinematic window into the science with a special screening of the IMAX documentary Asteroid Hunters on May 7 at 7.15pm at Ster-Kinekor IMAX at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town — book tickets via Quicket now.

This film delivers an immersive, visually arresting journey into the global network tracking threats from above.

Writer and producer Phil Groves was compelled to make the film after reading about a planned asteroid deflection mission that never took flight. “I decided this would be the perfect subject for the IMAX format — and for the documentary world,” he says. “It was a subject that [people] needed to know more about.”