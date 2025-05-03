Beauty with purpose: Zoalize bids SA farewell in glamorous Miss World send-off

“Zoalize, there's a lot one can say about you, but the one quality that stands out is how you make everyone feel like they are the most important person in the world. Whether it's children, dignitaries or those in less privileged spaces, your warmth is your superpower,” said Bouwer, recounting shared memories with Van Rensburg of a recent trip to Botswana.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
With grace in her step and purpose in her heart, Miss World South Africa 2024 Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg made her final South African appearance before jetting off to India and it was nothing short of majestic.
Draped in a breathtaking emerald green gown adorned with delicate feathers, Van Rensburg floated down the stairs at The Shyre Mansion in Johannesburg, a venue that mirrored the elegance and gravitas of the moment.
With its stately façade, grand finishes and manicured gardens, The Shyre provided the perfect backdrop for a send-off fit for a queen.
“I'm excited, delighted, and I'm really thrilled. I can't wait for the official departure and for the festival to commence,” she said with a calm joy that filled the room.
On Saturday, Van Rensburg will depart for Hyderabad, India, where she will represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss World pageant on May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.
“We will be departing tomorrow and from there on out, we will be spending just a few days to settle in and then from there on out we will be kicking off on the seven,” she said.
During an interview, Van Rensburg opened up about her excitement not just for the glamour and competition, but for the cultural exchange, fast-track challenges, and sisterhood that define the Miss World experience.
“That's one beautiful thing about the Miss World Festival, it's women coming together celebrating a common cause, and that cause is purpose. At the end of the day, there is no woman that is better than the other. We all have a common goal of ensuring that this world becomes a better place. To be a part of that impact is a privilege,” she said.
Van Rensburg’s Beauty with a Purpose project is personal. Focused on empowering orphaned and vulnerable children, it aims to ensure that every child feels loved, safe, and supported in their dreams.
Zozibini Tunzi shows off new look as judge at Miss Universe Vietnam
“When I thought of my initiatives, I thought: what did I need as a child? That was love, support, and education. My project ensures that children in orphanages receive not just academic education but also the skills and security to thrive. When we invest in our youth, we give ourselves the freedom to believe in tomorrow,” she said.
The theme of unity carried throughout the evening. Sitting beside Van Rensburg were her mother and brother who she said are her biggest cheerleaders.
Her brother shared a touching message saying, “This has been a lifelong dream for her and I’m proud to see her living that dream so gracefully.”
Acting CEO at Brand South Africa Sithembile Ntombela praised Van Rensburg’s unwavering spirit and elegance.
“In my eyes and many South Africans’ eyes, by the way, you have already won. Your dedication, your discipline, your drive permeates in your personality and in everything that you do,” said Ntombela.
“You are not just going to India alone. You are carrying with you the flag and millions of South Africans who will be rallying behind you. Stay true to our values. This country needs positive news and I know you will bring us that.” said Ntombela.
Miss World South Africa licence holder and president of the organisation Carol Bouwer spoke with heartfelt affection.
“Zoalize, there's a lot one can say about you, but the one quality that stands out is how you make everyone feel like they are the most important person in the world. Whether it's children, dignitaries or those in less privileged spaces, your warmth is your superpower,” said Bouwer, recounting shared memories with Van Rensburg of a recent trip to Botswana.
Ntokozo Madliwa, founder and owner of The Shyre, also shared warm wishes for Van Rensburg’s journey ahead
“It’s been a year since The Shyre opened its doors, and having this queenly send-off here is such a special moment. I’m so excited for you, and we wish you all the best,” said Madliwa.
Van Rensburg’s deep-rooted pride in her nation radiated when she said she wants the world to know South Africa's spirit of ubuntu.
“One thing I want the world to know about South Africa is our ubuntu spirit. We are a trailblazing nation with resilience, freedom, kindness and unity. We may not be where we want to be yet, but we are on the path — and I want to embody that spirit at Miss World,” she said.
She also hinted at her highly anticipated national costume for the “Dance of the World” segment, teasing: “I picked something that’s not generally done for South Africa. I hope people are shocked by the concept and the story behind it. I’ve been working with amazing creatives including my brother, who’s a fashion designer. His ability to bring my ideas to life has been incredible.”
Van Rensburg also emphasised her belief in sustainability in fashion.
“Fashion is one of the most polluting industries, so I’ve been very intentional about planning environmentally friendly outfits and yes, that includes a few re-wears,” she said with a giggle.
In a message to young dreamers, Van Rensburg said her path wasn’t conventional, but it was deeply aligned with her purpose.
“My dream was never about the crown. It was to represent my communities and my nation and Miss World became the platform for that. It celebrates purpose, collaboration, and hope. So my message is never lose sight of your dreams. They might arrive in unexpected forms, but when you stay true to your purpose, life will surprise you,” she said with a warm smile.
