Australia and New Zealand said on Monday they would support their own film industries after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the country.
Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke said he had spoken to the head of the government body Screen Australia about the proposed tariffs.
“Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry,” he said in a statement.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told a news conference the government was awaiting further details of the proposed tariffs.
“We'll have to see the detail[s] of what actually ultimately emerges. But we'll be obviously [be] a great advocate, great champion of that sector in that industry,” he said.
Australia and New Zealand pledge support for film industries after Trump proposes tariffs
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
