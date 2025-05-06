Janelle, Tyla, Colman: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala

Reveals at the Gala are a dime a dozen, but very few stars were able to pull it off this year. One of them was singer and actress Janelle Monáe, who arrived in the illusion of a business suit customised by her go-to designer Thome Browne.
Underneath the cartoonish, oversized red, black, grey and white (the designer's signature colours) coat with its own suitcase was a form-fitted version that also had a couple of tricks up its sleeve. Peeling off the coat showcased a column dress and jacket that featured pinstripes and stitching to create a vision of formal trousers and an actual handbag-cum-suitcase. The cherry — or rather agave — on top was a bowler hat with a diamond designed to resemble a detachable monocle made from tequila. With a fun approach, Monae merged the “tailored for you” theme that highlighted her style and the celebration of black dandies that was part of the exhibition.
Image: Savion Washington, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
BEST
JANELLE MONÁE
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Image: Mario Anzuoni
ROSALÍA
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Pure perfection. How else do you represent tailored wear than with a marble bust? The high-necked dress was flawless, with a ruched skintight mermaid silhouette dress that worked beautifully with Rosalía's pared-back accessorising and slicked-back hair.
SABRINA CARPENTER
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Sabrina Carpenter has spent the better parts of the last two years showcasing fun and whimsical cocktail A-line dresses and cocktail waitress suits. The latter has become one of her signature looks and she chose to highlight it with a burgundy bodysuit dripping with diamond-encrusted buttons.
SHABOOZEY
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Turquoise was the must-have colour in Shaboozey's look that cinched his all-grey suit, with a colourful beaded bodice that matched his grills.
TEYANA TAYLOR
Image: Mario Anzuoni
While many might think of the distinguished style attributed to dandyism, there's also the over-the-top looks made famous by “pimps” that Teyana Taylor made a nod to. Also going for grey with her suit, the majestic cape she wore over it matched with her platformed heels, leather gloves, waistcoat and dramatic hat, with a feather made famous by black dandies (then called macaronies). The outfit was finished with layers of glittering diamonds.
TESSA THOMPSON
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In a coat dress, Tessa Thompson showed off her more whimsical side in an exaggerated silhouette topped with a Willy Wonka-esque top hat. Her high boots created length so the outfit didn't overwhelm her.
SAM SMITH
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Regal and sophisticated, Sam Smith embraced his curves with fitted trousers and a kimono that doubled as a suit and ruffled skirt, to create a unique yet fashionable shape.
YARA SHAHIDI
Image: Savion Washington/Getty Images
Great attempts were made at oversized looks but few were pulled off as well as that of Yara Shahidi. The tailoring efforts had to be outstanding so that it was not a slouchy mess, and Shahidi's ensemble worked through the black-and-grey combo with copper peeping through from her shirt and slim necktie. The feminine cut of her suit worked well to prevent it from drowning her.
WORST
COLMAN DOMINGO
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Image: Mario Anzuoni
What was meant to be an André Leon Talley tribute instead came off as a last-minute attempt to honour a fashion legend. The blue cape with an ornate collar was clearly marked for a reveal. Domingo described it as being inspired by the colour free slaves wore, and it also took notes from Othello. In addition, it was his approach to a choir outfit but in the end, the predictable reveal layer was an eyesore.
And then the reveal came out and it did the co-chair no justice with the windowpane jacket, polka dot necktie and pocket handkerchief. The overall look was well-made for the star but mighty bland in comparison to how suiting was celebrated by other attendees.
TYLA
Image: Mario Anzuoni
After a brilliant debut, Tyla's second Met Gala look left a lot to be desired. Styled by Law Roach, the look was a nod to Talley but seemingly got lost in a Tim Burton flick. Nothing fitted well and her honey-blonde wig would have been better as a lace front rather than the mangy mop they opted for. As far as accessories go, the odd monocle she carried around did not play any role in making the look any better in comparison to the sand-and-hourglass combination from last year. And speaking of Mr Roach ...
LAW ROACH
Image: Savion Washington/Getty Images
As one of the many famous stylists whose own looks have been inspired on the red carpet, all eyes were on the star for the Met. However, his odd obsession with tufty blonde wigs and frumpy finishes veered too far from the celebration of tailored looks and black dandyism. Instead, Law Roach seemed more interested in stripped-down and voluminous looks that did nothing for him or any of the stars he dressed up for on the night, in what was seemingly a nod to Edwardian fashion.
FUTURE
Image: Mario Anzuoni
With a large pool of references, including André 3000, who offered two inspired looks on the Met carpet, Future had a long history of hip-hop influences to draw from but instead went for a formal tracksuit. Perhaps it's time he changed his name to Outdated.
MAYA HAWKE
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Perhaps Maya didn't get the memo? The whimsical look was not an interesting foray into tailoring but a bizarre mix of brown and pink that washed her out. At least she felt happy modelling the whole affair for the cameras.
JEREMY POPE
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
While Jeremy Pope is probably better off going for muted and sophisticated approaches to style, he always loves pushing the envelope and this was one of those days where he may have gone over the edge. Dressed as a dandy's mannequin, the look could have been more elevated. His makeup could have featured a subtle cat eye and darker shades to define the cheeks. Body glitter could have helped create more dimension for the sleeveless details. Additionally, metallic or matt ink black trousers could have emphasised the look he was going for.
