SA Menswear Week fashion trends to try this season
This season, men's wear at the shows was harking back to five favourite and aesthetic trends of the Y2K era
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photos
FUTURISTIC
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
Whether you go dystopian or psychedelic, the colourful and playful world of 2000s futurism is making a strong comeback. The look can also be achieved with cutouts that define the risk-taker approach to the trend.
DENIM CRAZY
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
While denim never left, fusing it with metallic fabrics or frills brings freshness to a stale staple. Puffer jackets in denim have also made for favoured custom pieces that are slowly seeping into retail.
SKATER BOY
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
While the utilitarian boxy silhouette has been the go-to for actual skateboard lovers who employ the laid-back street style of the subculture, the loose fits and low rise jeans of the trend are also making a comeback. Urban trends have also continued to embrace hippy elements and playful kidcore accents like stitched flowers or cartoon characters.
AFROPOLITAN
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
Reimagined African prints have also become a fast macrotrend thanks to textile quality expectations in high-end designs. This can also be embraced in safari suits, camouflage print and boots that wink back at the fashions of African leaders of yesteryear. Nostalgic African prints from products or bygone bags have become a favourite for many designers to reinterpret while others allow for bold prints to enjoy boxy silhouettes best suited for fashionistas who aren't interested in tailored suits. And speaking of ...
HIP HOP DAPPER
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
Perhaps a response to the growing interest men's wear has made in the suiting world over the past year, designers were keen on looking back to throwback colour combinations like yellow and navy or the contributions of dandies in rap spaces like Fonzworth Bentley with playful suits best suited for the beach. Reimagining these with drapes and African print also made the trend a lot more inclusive to those who wouldn't traditionally feel dapper styles were suited for the curve.
BLING
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
From big and bold jackets to furs, the 2000s bad boy is certainly fitted to make a comeback. Best paired with eye-catching diamond neckpieces, this look is not for the shy. Striking prints on tracksuits, convertible pants and fur trims are bound to be major staples around brightly coloured leather coats, velour jackets and high-waisted trousers.
