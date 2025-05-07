Lifestyle

Four housekeepers accuse singer Smokey Robinson of sexual assault

07 May 2025 - 07:08 By Daniel Trotta
Singer Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances at the pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on February 4 2023.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Four anonymous housekeepers are suing legendary Motown singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson for $50m (R911m), alleging he sexually assaulted them for years while his wife covered up the abuse and contributed to a hostile work environment.

Representatives for Robinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the accusations could not be independently verified.

The plaintiffs, who sued under Jane Doe pseudonyms to protect their privacy, accused Robinson, 85, of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence at Robinson's home in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles, starting in 2007 and continuing until 2024.

The four women, identified as Hispanic, also alleged labour violations denying them proper pay before they quit their jobs, saying they did not come forward sooner due to the shame in their culture associated with sexual assault, fear of losing their low-paying jobs and Robinson's celebrity status.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court also names Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, alleging she screamed at the employees with "ethnically pejorative words and language".

Motown icons Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson are MusiCares persons of the year

Motown icons Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honoured by the music industry in Los Angeles ahead of the annual Grammy Awards as MusiCares ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Three of the accusers appeared wearing masks and dark glasses at a Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday with their lawyers, and the fourth appeared remotely.

"Obviously no amount of money can compensate these women for what Mr Robinson subjected them to. But given the gravity of Mr Robinson's despicable and reprehensible misconduct the amount is clearly warranted," attorney John Harris told reporters.

Jane Doe 1 accused Robinson of painfully penetrating her and committing other unwanted sexual acts at least seven times after summoning her to a bedroom, with the final occurrence on February 17 2024, two days before Robinson's 84th birthday.

The other plaintiffs accused Robinson of similar offences, with Jane Does 2 and 3 each alleging at least 20 assaults.

Their lawyers said they would welcome a criminal investigation but have yet to be contacted by prosecutors.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said it was not under review because law enforcement had not presented a case. Los Angeles police said they had no statement on the matter.

Robinson shot to fame in the 1960s when he played an instrumental role in the rise of the Motown sound as the silky voiced singer of  Tears of a Clown, recording more than 30 hits as a solo performer or with The Miracles, a vocal group of Robinson's former Detroit schoolmates. 

Reuters

Sean 'Diddy' Combs defence lawyers face uphill battle in bid to undermine accusers: analysts

Prosecutors to present hotel surveillance video as key evidence, Combs' defence says 'swinger' lifestyle was consensual
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

Chris Brown files $500m lawsuit against producers of 'defamatory' documentary

American artist Chris Brown has filed a $500m lawsuit against Ample, LLC, Warner Brothers and individuals involved in producing the documentary ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'Gross patriarchy cloaked in false chivalry': chief justice blasts LPC over Mpofu charge

Chief justice Mandisa Maya told the Legal Practice Council it was disrespectful to use her name in charges against Dali Mpofu SC without informing ...
News
4 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
