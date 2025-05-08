From locals eyeing Table Mountain to digital nomads looking for a cheaper place to call home, Cape Town has fast become a favourite for travellers looking for a good time.
New research, by swimwear experts at Pour Moi, took a dip into the most romantic destinations for couples to add to their bucket lists this summer. The e-tailers team created an indexed report analysing three data streams for more than 550 cities around the globe. Their web search looked for the number of times reviewers described the locations as “romantic’”, the number of “things to do for couples” listed in each city and the number of Instagram posts with the hashtag #datenight+city. The data was pulled into an index to create a “Romantic Score” out of 100, with London topping the list with a score of 79.11, followed by New York and Miami.
While Paris or Rome may be synonymous with love, the study finds London to be the world’s romantic city break. The only destination surveyed in Africa was Cape Town which managed an impressive 12th place overall.
If you're looking to test it out, here are the most Instagram and TikTok-worthy spots to dine in Cape Town.
Top 5 spots to enjoy in Africa’s most romantic city, Cape Town
Ooh la la! Love is in the air on social media as travel lovers catch feels in the Mother City
Image: 123RF/deyandenchev
If you're looking to test it out, here are the most Instagram and TikTok-worthy spots to dine in Cape Town.
BISTRO 1682
What to snap: the trendy spot.
If you're looking to join in on trends and famed locations, Bistro 1682's water features are a big favourite for patrons. So grab a glass of some of their famed bubblies or wines and toast an anniversary or milestone with your loved one.
MOCHI MOCHI
What to snap: the cute food.
Some restaurants may have wonderful deco but lack on the food front. And with many looking to capture every single dish and memory, Mochi Mochi's Japanese-inspired delights are the perfect fit. Known for their handcrafted rice cakes, surprise a first date with this unique experience.
SIGNAL HILL
Image: 123RF/pierricklemaret
What to snap: the romantic sunset.
If a good view is what you want, you are more than likely to find the most scenic experiences on Signal Hill. From sundowners to paragliding, take a pic of a fun time with an unforgettable experience.
DINNER IN THE DARK
What to snap: the experience.
In an attempt to encourage awareness and support for blind communities, Dinner in the Dark, run by the Cape Town Society for the Blind, employs blind patrons who serve the curated meals.
Learn more here.
CLAY CAFE
What to snap: the art.
Kill the awkward second date vibes or celebrate your bae's achievements with a trip to Clay Cafe. No, you will not get your Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore moment but rather enjoy your meals with a chance to paint clay figures.
