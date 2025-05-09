Lifestyle

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala appointed national director of Miss Supranational SA

09 May 2025 - 06:19
Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new director of Miss Supranational SA.
Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new director of Miss Supranational SA.
Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new national director of Miss Supranational SA.

This comes after the Miss SA organisation's withdrawal from the international pageant.

Montjane-Tshabalala, crowned Miss SA in 2010, expressed her excitement about joining the Miss Supranational family.

“Joining the Miss Supranational family is a full circle moment for me,” she said.

“The Miss Supranational organisation has built a strong and inspiring track record in SA, producing women who represent not only beauty and grace, but purpose, strength and vision. I am thrilled to be part of a global brand that celebrates these values and to have the opportunity to continue building its legacy in our country.”

With more than a decade of experience advocating for women empowerment, Montjane-Tshabalala believes pageantry can be a powerful tool for transformation when rooted in purpose. As the new national director, she said she aims to identify and support women passionate about making a difference.

“My vision is to grow the Miss Supranational SA platform into one that not only shines on the international stage but also makes a tangible difference here at home. Together with our team, I aim to identify and support women who are passionate about making a difference, women who are ready to lead, to uplift others, and to proudly represent the rich diversity of our nation.

“This new chapter is more than a professional milestone, it's a continuation of my commitment to service, sisterhood and nation-building through the power of pageantry.”

Founder and president of the Miss Supranational organisation Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski welcomed Montjane-Tshabalala to the team.

“With her knowledge and understanding of international pageantry and her love for the industry, I know the South African franchise is in great and extremely capable hands.”

The Miss Supranational pageant is scheduled to take place in June in Poland. Montjane-Tshabalala said the organisation will announce who will represent SA.

