Here’s how you can nourish your skin as temperatures drop
Whether you take slower steps to moisturising or trying to figure out what to do with thin layers of skin near the eyes, here’s how to protect your skin in winter
With the seasonal change bringing in cool and dry air, it's time to protect your skin from tightness and sudden dullness, specially for those experiencing a dryer texture.
“Winter is the time to support the skin’s barrier function in a more intentional way,” said Ruan Winter, from Vitaderm. “People tend to focus only on hydration, but it’s also about locking in that moisture, replenishing what the skin has lost and reinforcing its natural defences.”
Here are Winter's top tips to give your skin a nourished feel.
Your skin is a mirror of its environment
In the same way you swap linen for wool in your wardrobe, your skincare also needs to adapt. Colder weather brings lower humidity, which translates to less moisture in the air and, consequently, less moisture in your skin. Heating systems don’t help, further zapping hydration levels and often leading to increased sensitivity.
However, the goal isn’t simply to coat the skin in thick products. Nourishment goes beyond hydration. It’s about feeding the skin with essential nutrients, lipids and actives that help it function optimally even in challenging conditions.
Building blocks of a nourishing winter routine
Start with your cleanser. This first step matters. A cream-based cleanser gently removes impurities without disrupting the skin’s delicate moisture balance.
Then it’s about layering strategically. Introducing a skin oil, such as a nutrient-dense complex enriched with vitamins, can deliver antioxidants and fatty acids that act like a winter coat for your face, sealing in hydration while softening and smoothing.
Follow with a ceramide-rich treatment to reinforce the barrier. Ceramides and lipids naturally found in the skin tend to deplete in colder weather.
Don’t forget the details
The thinner skin around the eyes often suffers first in the cold. Vitaderm’s Anti-Ageing Eye Cream helps maintain firmness and suppleness in this delicate area. For daytime defence, try a protective cream that acts like a buffer between your skin and the elements. This is specially important if you’re facing wind, cold air or indoor heating.
It’s not only what you use, but also how you use it
In winter, slow down your routine. Take time to massage in your products, boost circulation and allow actives to properly absorb. Your skin will respond not to the product alone but to the care behind it.
