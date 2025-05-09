Back in the 1800s, as the dust of the American Civil War settled, one woman — Anna Reeves Jarvis — would change the way we celebrate mothers to this day. Mother’s Day began as a celebration to promote reconciliation at a time defined by a battle-scarred US.
What was meant to highlight the efforts made by Jarvis's mother soon grew into a global phenomenon celebrated on the second Sunday in May to honour motherhood.
To shake up the old celebration, here are five songs to dance to with your mom as she gets her groove on this Mother's Day:
LISTEN | From Whitney to Malaika: five songs for nostalgia on Mother’s Day
To mom, with love — a musical tribute to women who raised us
Image: 123RF/rorygezfresh
Back in the 1800s, as the dust of the American Civil War settled, one woman — Anna Reeves Jarvis — would change the way we celebrate mothers to this day. Mother’s Day began as a celebration to promote reconciliation at a time defined by a battle-scarred US.
What was meant to highlight the efforts made by Jarvis's mother soon grew into a global phenomenon celebrated on the second Sunday in May to honour motherhood.
To shake up the old celebration, here are five songs to dance to with your mom as she gets her groove on this Mother's Day:
Major — 'A Mother's Love'
"When my back's against the wall, you rise above them all" — just as the lyric of the song says, starting off with this sweet symphony will remind your mother that nothing beats a mother's love.
Whitney Houston — 'I Look to You'
Reclaiming her title as queen of the charts, Houston's comeback single I Look to You saw her debut at No 1. Rolling Stone reported the album with the same title was her first to top the charts since her self-titled 1987 release.
Houston wrote the song when she went through situations in her life that required her to lean on a higher strength and understanding.
“This song says all I wanted to say,” Houston explained at a listening party.
Shirley Caeser — 'I Remember Mama'
While we don't want your mothers to shed tears throughout the playlist, we do want them to reminisce about their favourite memories of becoming a mother. That also includes a celebration of their mothers.
Caesar's I Remember Mama is a touching tribute to her mom, a song written shortly after Caesar and her family watched her take her last breath. Speaking to fans at a performance, she asked that they look to the song as a way to celebrate their own mothers.
Brenda & The Big Dudes — 'Weekend Special'
A throwback to her younger years when she was her young, hip and popping self — and when a boy in high school broke her heart. Bring back the memories with Brenda Fassie and The Big Dudes' Weekend Special. This local classic was inspired by the dominant disco sounds of the 1980s and would catapult Fassie to international acclaim.
Malaika — '2 Bob'
This song will allow your mother to loosen up a bit — hopefully she doesn't break anything! 2 Bob was a hit in the early 2000s that has become a popular favourite for weddings and graduations — and still thumps out of clubs and taverns to this day. The song is from the band's sophomore album Vuthelani, after their successful self-titled debut. It featured in the 2005 compilation Mzansi Greatest All-Time Megahits, Vol 1.
TimesLIVE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Moments from Brutal Fruit’s Spritzer Saturday Brunch that scream girl therapy
A skin journey for the premenopausal or menopausal woman
From Taylor Swift to Shaggy, here are five songs to celebrate Champagne Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos